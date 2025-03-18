IPL 2025: Did you know? PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was ball boy in 2008; Reveals his favourite players

Read Full Article

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer recalled the time when he was the ball boy during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium during a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), saying that it was his first experience of the competition and New Zealand's Ross Taylor, who played for RCB, also had a brief interaction with him.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title and first in 10 years last year and also led Delhi Capitals to the finals, will be aiming to replicate the same magic with PBKS when they kickstart their campaign against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Shreyas Iyer recalls his first IPL experience as ball boy

Speaking to JioHotstar on the 'Superstars' programme, Iyer said, "I grew up playing street cricket in my area, and at that time, I was playing for Mumbai's U-14 team. All the kids from the Mumbai squad were assigned to be ball boys, and It was my first experience of IPL up close. I remember being shy and reserved, but I was lucky to be one of them.

With my friends approaching players, I felt left out and decided to try too. Ross Taylor was one of my favorite players back then, so I went up to him and said, 'Sir, I am a big fan of yours.' He was very sweet and thanked me. Back then, it was common to ask for a bat or gloves, but I was too shy to ask, even though I really wanted to."

Shreyas Iyer's favourite from IPL 2008

He also recalled meeting Punjab Kings' all-rounder Irfan Pathan during the same match and being in awe of the team, saying, "I vividly remember Irfan Pathan standing at long-on. He sat next to us and asked if we were enjoying the match. We told him we were having a lot of fun and were thrilled to see him.

At that time, Irfan bhai was very popular, and the Punjab team had some of the most good looking boys, including Yuvi pa (Yuvraj Singh). It's a memory that has stayed with me even after so many years."

Shreyas Iyer IPL career

Since his debut in 2015, Iyer has scored 3,127 runs at an average of 32.23, with a strike rate of 127.47, with 21 fifties. His best score is 96. During his first season in 2015 with Delhi Capitals, he won the 'Emerging Player' award for scoring 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.77, with four fifties.

In 2018, Iyer got his first taste of captaincy with DC and in 2020, he led the team to finals, where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). In 2022, he was moved to KKR and he won the 2024 season with them under mentorship of Gautam Gambhir.

