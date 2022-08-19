Can Casemiro salvage Man United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo?

Casemiro is set to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford as reports suggest the Brazilian is set to sign a four-year contract at Manchester United with option until 2027.

It is not official yet, but it is accepted that veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will become a Manchester United player this weekend. Real Madrid and the Red Devils have reportedly agreed to a deal worth around 60 million euros fixed plus 10 million euros in variables. In England, his salary will be close to, but not quite double what he is currently earning. In addition, his contract will run until 2026 with the possibility of extending it to 2027. However, several football enthusiasts are left wondering if signing the 30-year-old is the United's way of trying to salvage their marriage with former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo is in Man United's plans, reiterates Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford last year, has been trying to separate from Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory. With the clock on the summer transfer window ticking, it is said that the Portugal talisman's agent Jorge Mendes is scrambling for potential suitors. However, not many teams have been lining up to provide the 37-year-old with a lucrative escape route - although Sporting Lisbon would love to have their star back.

Erik ten Hag has repeatedly reiterated that Ronaldo features in his plans at Manchester United. And now, football lovers believe that the club may be trying to convince their star striker to stay at Old Trafford by signing his old Real Madrid teammate Casemiro. The duo, who shared an immensely close relationship at Santiago Bernabeu, were a part of four Champions League title victories, i.e. in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Also read: Is Borussia Dortmund signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Chief Watzke breaks his silence over 'charming' offer

Several photographs and videos reveal that Ronaldo and Casemiro got along well at Real Madrid, and Manchester United supporters will hope the two can rekindle their love affair at Old Trafford. Although the Portuguese icon left Real Madrid to join Juventus, the 37-year-old striker always cherished his time in the Spanish capital and, in 2019, asserted that he shared a great relationship with Casemiro, among others.

Although pictures speak a thousand words, the Brazilian midfielder has often showered praises on Ronaldo and has never been short of prose to cherish his good friend. Ahead of an El Clasico clash in 2016, Casemiro spoke about how the Portugal talisman inspired him and players worldwide. Also read: Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

"Cristiano surprises me every day because he always wants to work more. He always wants to win more," the Brazilian had said. "He's an inspiration for every football player in the world. He's an exceptional player both on and off the pitch. He's never happy with his goals, he always wants more, and that's why he's the best in the world. I have the great pleasure of being able to work alongside him, and I learn a lot of things from him," Casemiro added.

In 2018, after Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League, Casemiro had nothing but only words of praise for his then teammate. "Speaking about Cristiano is… we're always talking about him, and I've got something I like to say which is: keep enjoying the best in the world and how he plays the game because what he does is unbelievable. The wonder goal he scored… he's the best in the world. We must keep enjoying his football, goals, hard work, and leadership in the dressing room. The longer he's with us, the better," the Brazilian icon had said.

