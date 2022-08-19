Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Casemiro has decided to leave the club ahead of his potential move to Manchester United.

    Madrid, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that veteran midfielder Casemiro has decided to leave the European champions ahead of his potential move to Manchester United. 

    Several reports emerged earlier today indicating that the Red Devils verbally agreed with the Los Blancos and the Brazilian over a sensational move that could see the titan debut at the Threatre of Dreams against Liverpool on Monday.

    Ancelotti, who had dubbed Casemiro and part of the Bermuda Triangle along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, confirmed the Brazilian's intention to move to the Premier League and reiterated that Real Madrid respects his decision.

    "I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge," Ancelotti said. "We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave. We didn't try to convince him [Casemiro] to stay. I listened to his desire. I respect him," the Real Madrid boss added.

    The 63-year-old Italian manager reiterated that while nothing was yet confirmed, talks are progressing well, and both parties were expectant that a deal would get over the line. "There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to leave is clear," Ancelotti said.

    The Real Madrid boss confirmed that the 30-year-old would not participate in his side's clash against Celta Vigo tomorrow. "Negotiations are ongoing for Casemiro. He won't play tomorrow. Casemiro's teammates respect him and his decision. They love him. The club loves him. Only yesterday, I realised it was serious [Casemiro leaving]."

    The Brazilian's move to Old Trafford, which appeared unimaginable when rumours first surfaced on Wednesday, will end United's search for a capable holding midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic.

    Casemiro will be reunited with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford. However, it's unclear how long the legendary Portuguese striker will stay with Erik ten Hag's side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League glory.

    It is currently unknown whether the Casemiro agreement ends United's search for central midfielders or whether they are still aiming to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona before September 1.

