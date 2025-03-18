NZ vs PAK: 4 sixes and 26 runs in an over! Tim Seifert takes Shaheen Afridi to cleaners in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

Tim Seifert's explosive hitting, including four sixes in a single over against Shaheen Afridi, propelled New Zealand to a dominant victory over Pakistan in the 2nd T20I.

Published: Mar 18, 2025
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert launched a brutal assault on Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18. 

Tim Seifert did not show any mercy to Shaheen Afridi as he slammed 26 runs, including 4 sixes in a single over of New Zealand 136-run chase in a rain -curtailed match. The incident took place in the 3rd over of the Kiwis’ batting when Seifert kicked off his onslaught with two sixes on the trot in the first two deliveries of Afridi before scoring just two runs in the next two balls. In the last two balls of the over, the New Zealand opener smashed another two consecutive sixes. 

Before Tim Seifert began his onslaught against Shaheen Afridi, New Zealand were at 18/0 after two overs. By the end of the third over, the hosts raced to 44/0, putting the team in a commanding position in the run-chase. Afridi did not concede a single run in the first over of his spell. The brutal assault by Tim Seifert completely shifted the momentum in New Zealand’s favour, leaving Pakistan on the backfoot early in the innings. The video of Tim Seifert going bonkers against Shaheen Afridi went viral on social media. 

WATCH: Tim Seifert’s brutal assault on Shaheen Afridi in an over

Talking about the match, Pakistan were restricted to 135/7 in 15 overs after putting to bat first by New Zealand. Skipper Salman Agha led the team’s batting with an innings 46 off 28 balls. Apart from Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi chipped in with the innings of 26 and 22 balls, respectively. 

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/20 in three overs. Apart from Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Ish Sodhi also picked two wickets each. The collective bowling effort by New Zealand was on display to restrict Pakistan below 150 in 15 overs. 

New Zealand take 2-0 series lead with 5-wicket win in 2nd T20I 

New Zealand took a 2-0 series lead with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I in Dunedin. The Kiwis won the opening of the five-match series by nine wickets. The bowling attack led by Jacob Duffy completely dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, as the visitors were bundled out for 91 before New Zealand chased down 92-run target in 10.1 overs. 

In the second T20I, New Zealand chased down the 136-run target set by Pakistan in 13.1 overs. Tim Seifert led the hosts’ batting as played a brilliant innings of 45 off 22 balls while forming a 66-run opening partnership with Finn Allen (38 off 16 balls). Apart from Seifert and Allen, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay chipped in New Zealand’s run-chase with the vital innings of 14 and 21, respectively. 

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/20 in three overs. Mohammad Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Jahandad Khan picked a wicket each. Ali was the worst bowler for Pakistan as he conceded 34 runs at an economy rate of 17, while Shaheen Afridi failed to take a single wicket while conceding 31 runs in three overs.

