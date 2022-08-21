PSG star Neymar sends wishes to Brazilian teammate Casemiro ahead of Man United stint

Manchester United have reached an agreement with La Liga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro and ahead of the start of his Old Trafford stint Brazilian teammate Neymar has sent a message to the defensive midfielder.

Veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro's move from Real Madrid to Manchester United is one of the most notable transfers this summer transfer window. On Friday, the Brazilian took to Instagram to post a farewell post, thanking the Spanish giants for the 'most wonderful story of his life.

"I lived the most wonderful story I ever thought of. I hope to return someday to where it will always be my home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes, I will be able to return to @realmadrid and to Madridismo all that you have given me. Forever... Go Madrid!" said Casemiro hours after his deal with the Red Devils was sealed.

Also read: Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move

The 30-year-old is set to sign a deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros per year. Reports said United had closed on a deal worth up to 70 million euros for Casemiro, who has 63 caps for Brazil.

His four-year contract with the Theatre of Dreams also includes a one-year extension clause. Casemiro will become one of the best-paid players at Old Trafford upon completion of the move, and his salary will rise further should the Reds qualify for the Champions League.

The iconic Brazilian has won every major trophy during his nine years in Spain, including La Liga, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Also read: Can Casemiro salvage Man United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo?

Plenty of Brazil national team teammates sent their wishes to the defensive midfielder, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar as Casemiro embarks on his new journey at Old Trafford.

"Good luck Calibre. Catch, catch, catch," Neymar wrote in the comment section of Casemiro's post on the social media platform.

Neymar hopes his Brazilian teammate, a key player for the Seleço leading up to the November FIFA World Cup, will adjust to Manchester United and Premier League football.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema too posted a message for his Los Blancos teammate. "Case. Bravo and thanks for everything," wrote the Frenchman.

Earlier, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wanted to leave Real Madrid to face a "new challenge". "We understand his feeling. I do not think there is a way back," the Italian boss told a news conference on Friday.

"Real Madrid loses a player that has linked really well with the other midfielders with more quality, (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos. He is important and has been key to Madrid's success," Ancelotti added.

Casemiro's addition will boost the Red Devils' options in midfield, with manager Erik ten Hag currently having only Fred and Scott McTominay as the regular players in that department. United is at the bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening games and is hosting rivals Liverpool, on Monday night at Old Trafford.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo is in Man United's plans, reiterates Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash