Barcelona's Lewandowski fails to score again; Xavi defends striker amidst trolls

Robert Lewandowski failed to score in any of Barcelona's pre-season games in the United States, sparking several social media users to troll the Polish striker who was recently signed from Bayern Munich.

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona this summer after eight years in Bayern Munich, has failed to make an impact as the Pole did not score in any of the Catalan club's pre-season games in the United States. On Saturday, the 33-year-old missed a handful of shots at goal in Barca's 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

Lewandowski was relentlessly sought out by every Barcelona player so that he could get his first goal for the Catalan club. Many of his attempts were blocked by the Red Bulls goalkeeper, while others sailed past the crossbar.

Also read: Revealed: How Barcelona beat Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla

In the 40th minute, in-form Ousmane Dembele scored the game's first goal with an excellent finish. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Pedri were among the subs to come on the field for Barcelona in the second half.

Pique was derided by the crowd once more, most likely because of his off-the-field conflict with his former companion Shakira.

Lewandowski persevered in his pursuit of the net but often fell short. In minute 73, he was taken off and replaced by Memphis Depay. The Dutchman only required a few shots on goal to accomplish what the former Bayern Munich legend could not. Depay scored in minute 87 by taking advantage of a defender and goalkeeper miscommunication.

Also read: Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

Following this win, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez defended Lewandowski, who joined the Catalan club this summer after a high-profile transfer that ensued for weeks.

"The goals have already come in in training. Yesterday we finished, and they went in. It's normal. It's the novelty, the desire to be liked... he passed Luis Suárez and Ferran Torres last year. He's going to score goals," the Spaniard said.

"We've seen him throughout his career. But it's not just the goals. It's also everything he contributes. We have to continue. I believe in him a lot, and he knows it. It's a matter of time. I'm not worried. They're just friendlies. The real competition starts in two weeks, but he presses, he helps a lot, knows how to be the solution... I am very happy to have him in the team," Xavi added.

Also read: Barcelona's summer signings: La Liga President Tebas says club 'on the right track'

Despite Xavi coming out strongly in Lewandowski's defence, the Polish superstar continues to be trolled on social media for not registering a goal yet for the La Liga giants. However, there are a few who believe it's just a matter of time before the floodgates of goals open for the striker. Here's a look at some of the reactions: