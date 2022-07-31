Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's Lewandowski fails to score again; Xavi defends striker amidst trolls

    Robert Lewandowski failed to score in any of Barcelona's pre-season games in the United States, sparking several social media users to troll the Polish striker who was recently signed from Bayern Munich.

    football barcelona vs new york red bulls robert Lewandowski fails to score again Xavi hernandez defends striker amidst trolls snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Red Bull Arena, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona this summer after eight years in Bayern Munich, has failed to make an impact as the Pole did not score in any of the Catalan club's pre-season games in the United States. On Saturday, the 33-year-old missed a handful of shots at goal in Barca's 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

    Lewandowski was relentlessly sought out by every Barcelona player so that he could get his first goal for the Catalan club. Many of his attempts were blocked by the Red Bulls goalkeeper, while others sailed past the crossbar.

    Also read: Revealed: How Barcelona beat Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla

    In the 40th minute, in-form Ousmane Dembele scored the game's first goal with an excellent finish. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Pedri were among the subs to come on the field for Barcelona in the second half. 

    Pique was derided by the crowd once more, most likely because of his off-the-field conflict with his former companion Shakira.

    Lewandowski persevered in his pursuit of the net but often fell short. In minute 73, he was taken off and replaced by Memphis Depay. The Dutchman only required a few shots on goal to accomplish what the former Bayern Munich legend could not. Depay scored in minute 87 by taking advantage of a defender and goalkeeper miscommunication.

    Also read: Would like for Lionel Messi to retire at Barcelona, says club President Joan Laporta

    Following this win, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez defended Lewandowski, who joined the Catalan club this summer after a high-profile transfer that ensued for weeks. 

    "The goals have already come in in training. Yesterday we finished, and they went in. It's normal. It's the novelty, the desire to be liked... he passed Luis Suárez and Ferran Torres last year. He's going to score goals," the Spaniard said.

    "We've seen him throughout his career. But it's not just the goals. It's also everything he contributes. We have to continue. I believe in him a lot, and he knows it. It's a matter of time. I'm not worried. They're just friendlies. The real competition starts in two weeks, but he presses, he helps a lot, knows how to be the solution... I am very happy to have him in the team," Xavi added.

    Also read: Barcelona's summer signings: La Liga President Tebas says club 'on the right track'

    Despite Xavi coming out strongly in Lewandowski's defence, the Polish superstar continues to be trolled on social media for not registering a goal yet for the La Liga giants. However, there are a few who believe it's just a matter of time before the floodgates of goals open for the striker. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver

    football Manchester City fans excited but Julian Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat vs liverpool snt

    Man City fans excited, but Alvarez admits need to work hard after Community Shield defeat

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate-ayh

    CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    Recent Stories

    SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengali actress linked with ex-West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee RBA

    SEX Toys found in Arpita Mukherjee's Flat; Bengal actress linked with ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash gcw

    Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu gold rush-ayh

    CWG 2022: Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    NBA 2021 Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID 19 warriors see full list of winners gcw

    NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media erupts on Bindyarani Devi clinching weightlifting silver

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon