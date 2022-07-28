Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's summer signings: La Liga President Tebas says club 'on the right track'

    Barcelona have had an amazing transfer window so far, having brought in several top-quality players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Barcelona has had a fantastic transfer window thus far, adding players of the highest calibre such as Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski. Things will only get better with Jules Kounde from Sevilla reportedly joining the Catalan club soon.

    While the transfers have generated a lot of noise around Camp Nou, there are still questions about whether Barcelona can successfully sign all of their new players while adhering to La Liga's salary cap regulations.

    Also read: Barcelona beat Chelsea AGAIN! La Liga side reach deal with Sevilla over Jules Kounde

    It was one of the factors that led to the club having to allow legendary striker Lionel Messi to leave last summer and requiring captains to accept pay reductions for the new arrivals to officially register.

    Barcelona appears to be on the right route this time around, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas, even though they are not yet out of the woods.

    Tebas provided an upbeat update for Barcelona's supporters while speaking at the La Liga "Kick Off" Gala in response to inquiries about the club's present state and capacity to sign new players.

    Also read: Messi to Barcelona in 2023? La Liga giants determined to mend 'broken' ties with PSG star

    "Barça are on the right track to register signings. They still have some details to complete, but they have time," he said.

    When pressed if Barcelona can count on their new players from the first day of the season, Tebas replied, "Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and they know what they have to do. They still have to do it, but there is still time."

    Tebas continued to describe the scenario, insisting that selling assets like the TV rights had put Barça on the correct track and that registering new acquisitions might make player sales even more advantageous.

    Also read: Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United; Chelsea U-turn only option left?

    "They have sold 10% of their TV rights for €207 million. Then they increased that share to 25%, which I think gives them some €350 million more… That would be €500 million and I think they have another, third lever that of around €200 million," he added.

    "With that, and if they manage to get some players to leave, this explains the possibility of these signings. They have been able to sell assets, which was something they needed to do, and to reduce salaries – that's what allows them to sign," he concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
