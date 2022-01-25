Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision: Report

According to Spanish channel Chiringuito, Barcelona has offered a three-year deal, with the last season being optional to Cesar Azpilicueta.

With just under a week left for the January transfer window to close, reports now suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona have offered Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta a contract until 2024 with an option for a further year. The Spaniard, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2021, is reportedly ready to switch to Camp Nou this summer as he has made no intention to stay in the West London club.

According to Spanish channel Chiringuito, the Catalan club has offered a three-year deal, with the last season being optional to Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea is reportedly awaiting the 32-year-old right-back's communication of his decision to move to Spain.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that Barcelona is still 'working' on signing Cesar Azpilicueta as a free agent in June. He added that the Spanish giants are also interested in Chelsea's centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea, which usually offers nothing more than a one-year extension for any player above 30 years, are unlikely to offer such a long contract to Aziplicueta. The Spain international has made over 313 appearances for the Blues, netting nine goals in his career with the West London club so far.

Earlier this month, Azpilicueta remained non-committal over his future at Stamford Bridge and had stated, "I feel that I have the trust and confidence of the club, and now I am focused on every game."

Claiming that he is enjoying every moment for now with Chelsea, the right-back had added, "Eventually, the moment will come. I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can, and then we will see."

"I can't say anything more than that. I am committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months. Hopefully, we can have a very good season," Azpilicueta concluded.