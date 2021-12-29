  • Facebook
    Chelsea defender and captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'close' to joining Barcelona: Report

    Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly very close to joining Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

    Football EPL Chelsea vs Brighton Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta close to joining Barcelona Report
    London, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
    Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly very close to joining Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. According to Gerard Romero, who has close connections with the Catalan club, the Spanish giant has an agreement in principle with the Blues captain to join from June.

    The 32-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, having joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille. Over the past nine years, the Spaniard with 450 appearances has grown to become an icon at the West London club - a stint that witnessed several titles and trophies in the process.

    Since the start of the 2021-22 season, speculations have been rife around Azpilicueta's future in London, with his contract coming to an end in the summer. Barcelona, who recently struck a deal with Manchester City's Ferran Torres, have shown strong interest in luring the Chelsea defender on a free transfer before the start of the next season.

    Also read: 'I am happy for Ferran Torres': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after winger's Barcelona deal

    If Gerard Romero's update is to be believed, Azpilicueta's move to Camp Nou is on track unless any late changes arise due to personal issues. There's no doubt that the Blues defender can play anywhere across the backline, and this makes him an appealing target for Xavi Hernandez's side. In case Barcelona sell Sergiño Dest, Azpilicueta can be used as a right-back, and Dani Alves' contract coming to an end this season also opens up the window for the Spaniard to return home.

    Cesar Azpilicueta is not unknown to Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez. The duo know each other well from their time together playing for the Spanish national team. The Blues captain still has several years left at club level and can add value to Barcelona, who are struggling to make their mark since the exit of legendary striker Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen if Gerard Romero's update sees the light of the day come summer. As for Barcelona, the Catalan club is currently at the 7th spot in the La Liga table and also was booted out in the Champions League group stages for the first time in 21 years.

    Also read: Round-up 2021: From Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub to Champions League re-draw - 10 controversial football moments

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
