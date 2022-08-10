Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are reportedly very close to agreeing a deal for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the the Blues willing to meet the Spanish side's steep asking price for the midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong is 'very close' to joining Chelsea, and the Blues are prepared to pay the high asking price that Barcelona has set for the midfielder. The Dutchman has been the topic of conversation during the transfer window as it became clear that both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing him to a contract in the Premier League.

However, it appears that the Blues have beaten out their league rivals to sign De Jong, as they want to reach an agreement for the midfielder in the upcoming days.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Chelsea has 'reignited' interest in Manchester United icon

SPORT claims that the London club would be able to offer more than the 80 million euros (68.8 million pounds) fee that Barcelona is seeking for the Dutchman.

The midfielder has been a target for Chelsea all summer, and it's been said that there has been a lot of movement in the negotiations for De Jong. The Blues have been in frequent communication with the player's management in the hopes of reaching a quick agreement.

Last week, the same site said that the 25-year-old was unwilling to think about leaving Camp Nou, but he has since reversed his position.

Although Manchester United wanted De Jong and the Premier League powerhouses reached a 63 million-pound agreement with Barcelona last month, the Dutchman had little interest in joining a team that couldn't deliver Champions League play.

Since then, Barcelona has been attempting to persuade the midfielder to accept a pay cut, but the Dutchman is refusing to budge.

Also read: Chelsea or Manchester United? Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's preferred club revealed

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gave him a significant two-year extension, and he is expected to make up to 21 million pounds the next season after accounting for 17 million pounds in delayed wages. He will make 16.8 million pounds net this season.

As De Jong considers taking legal action on his own, Mundo Deportivo reports that he has now accused the club of extortion and of waging a publicity campaign against him.

All three players who received new contracts at the same time—Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Clement Lenglet—are allegedly having similar discussions with the team.

The Catalan giants have been scrambling in recent weeks to reach a deal on the 17 million pounds in deferred salary that he is owed.

They informed De Jong that they wanted to cancel his current contract and reinstate the one he signed when he first joined the club in 2019, claiming that his most recent contract, which was given to him by the club's previous board, entails 'criminality'.

Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

Barcelona believes that selling De Jong will alleviate their current financial problems, which prevent them from making fresh acquisitions. They also think that without him, they'll be able to approach Manchester City about acquiring Bernardo Silva.