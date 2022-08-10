Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Frenkie de Jong

    Chelsea are reportedly very close to agreeing a deal for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the the Blues willing to meet the Spanish side's steep asking price for the midfielder.

    football Barcelona and Chelsea 'very close' to reaching 80 million euros deal for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 6:22 PM IST

    Frenkie de Jong is 'very close' to joining Chelsea, and the Blues are prepared to pay the high asking price that Barcelona has set for the midfielder. The Dutchman has been the topic of conversation during the transfer window as it became clear that both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing him to a contract in the Premier League.

    However, it appears that the Blues have beaten out their league rivals to sign De Jong, as they want to reach an agreement for the midfielder in the upcoming days.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Chelsea has 'reignited' interest in Manchester United icon

    SPORT claims that the London club would be able to offer more than the 80 million euros (68.8 million pounds) fee that Barcelona is seeking for the Dutchman.

    The midfielder has been a target for Chelsea all summer, and it's been said that there has been a lot of movement in the negotiations for De Jong. The Blues have been in frequent communication with the player's management in the hopes of reaching a quick agreement.

    Last week, the same site said that the 25-year-old was unwilling to think about leaving Camp Nou, but he has since reversed his position.

    Although Manchester United wanted De Jong and the Premier League powerhouses reached a 63 million-pound agreement with Barcelona last month, the Dutchman had little interest in joining a team that couldn't deliver Champions League play.

    Since then, Barcelona has been attempting to persuade the midfielder to accept a pay cut, but the Dutchman is refusing to budge.

    Also read: Chelsea or Manchester United? Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's preferred club revealed

    Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gave him a significant two-year extension, and he is expected to make up to 21 million pounds the next season after accounting for 17 million pounds in delayed wages. He will make 16.8 million pounds net this season.

    As De Jong considers taking legal action on his own, Mundo Deportivo reports that he has now accused the club of extortion and of waging a publicity campaign against him.

    All three players who received new contracts at the same time—Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Clement Lenglet—are allegedly having similar discussions with the team.

    The Catalan giants have been scrambling in recent weeks to reach a deal on the 17 million pounds in deferred salary that he is owed.

    They informed De Jong that they wanted to cancel his current contract and reinstate the one he signed when he first joined the club in 2019, claiming that his most recent contract, which was given to him by the club's previous board, entails 'criminality'.

    Also read: When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Barcelona believes that selling De Jong will alleviate their current financial problems, which prevent them from making fresh acquisitions. They also think that without him, they'll be able to approach Manchester City about acquiring Bernardo Silva.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football explained semi-automated offside technology that will debut in UEFA Super Cup real madrid vs eintracht frankfurt snt

    Explained: What is semi-automated offside technology that will debut in UEFA Super Cup?

    Mumbai Indians get extended family in Emirates and Cape Town-ayh

    Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

    football #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Manchester United vs Liverpool snt

    #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

    Rohit Sharma: Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands-ayh

    Rohit Sharma: 'Want to make sure that India's future is in safe hands'

    Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend-ayh

    Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend

    Recent Stories

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark drb

    Mukesh Khanna gets slammed for 'If girl wants sex, she is running dhanda' remark

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon