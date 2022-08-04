Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea or Manchester United? Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's preferred club revealed

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong would ideally like to remain at Camp Nou, but the Catalan club reportedly does not require the Dutch playmaker's services.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong continues to hit the headlines, with football enthusiasts keeping a close eye on the Dutchman's potential move to Premier League as Manchester United and Chelsea scramble to sign the sensational midfielder. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 25-year-old Holland international would ideally like to remain with Barcelona, but the Catalan club reportedly does not require De Jong's services. According to The Times, although United have been chasing the Barcelona ace all summer, it appears that De Jong fancies a move to Chelsea.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    To completely restructure the Red Devils roster, new United manager Erik ten Hag has placed midfield playmaker De Jong at the top of his summer transfer want list. The 25-year-old will serve as the midfield's backbone for the Dutchman. However, coming in between the Red Devils and De Jong is Champions League football.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although De Jong has worked with Ten Hag previously at Ajax, Chelsea's shot at Champions League glory in the upcoming season is said to be the deciding factor. Despite enduring a tough season owing to a change in ownership guard at Stamford Bridge, the Blues can offer the Dutchman a shot at creating history in Europe's elite football competition.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    De Jong reportedly believes that Chelsea has better chances of winning trophies in the next few years than United. Only time will tell whether the 25-year-old playmaker chooses to rejoin forces with former boss Ten Hag or opts to be part of Thomas Tuchel's sporting project.

