Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth

    The article examines speculation surrounding Mikel Arteta's potential move to Barcelona while emphasizing his commitment to Arsenal and evaluating other coaching candidates for the Catalan club.

    football Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Recent reports circulating within football circles suggested a sensational possibility: Mikel Arteta, the esteemed manager of Arsenal, could potentially depart the Gunners at the end of the season to take over the reins at Barcelona. However, as the dust settles, it seems that this speculation may be just that—mere speculation.

    The rumors stemmed from Catalan publication SPORT, which hinted at Arteta's potential candidacy to replace Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona's head coach. Xavi's impending departure from the Camp Nou at the end of the season triggered a flurry of speculation about who might succeed the former midfield maestro. However, as enticing as the notion may seem, it's crucial to distinguish between speculation and reality.

    Also read: Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy?

    Arteta's journey with Arsenal has been a compelling one. Since his appointment in 2019, he has steered the club through highs and lows, reshaping the team and instilling his vision. The Gunners' recent performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League have showcased Arteta's tactical acumen and his ability to nurture a young, dynamic squad.

    Despite the allure of managing a club as prestigious as Barcelona, Arteta's commitment to Arsenal appears steadfast. Reports from Sky Sports News have quashed the notion of an imminent departure, emphasizing that Arteta has 'no plans' of leaving the Emirates Stadium. With a contract extending until 2025, Arteta's allegiance to Arsenal seems resolute.

    His ties to the club run deep. Having captained Arsenal during his playing days, Arteta understands the club's ethos and values. As a manager, he has endeared himself to fans and players alike, steering the team with poise and determination. His managerial achievements, including an FA Cup triumph and two Community Shield victories, underscore his potential for future success.

    While the allure of managing Barcelona may be enticing, it's important to consider the broader landscape of potential candidates for the coveted position. From Pep Guardiola, Barcelona's former manager and a footballing icon, to emerging talents like Hansi Flick, the options are varied and compelling. Even Jurgen Klopp's name has surfaced, although his sabbatical from management complicates matters.

    Also read: Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    While the prospect of Mikel Arteta leading Barcelona may capture the imagination of football enthusiasts, the reality seems less definitive. For now, Arteta remains firmly entrenched in his role at Arsenal, steering the Gunners through their quest for silverware. As the footballing world speculates and deliberates, one thing remains certain: Mikel Arteta's impact on Arsenal and his dedication to the club are undeniable, marking him as a figure of immense significance in the footballing landscape.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Find the joker here Tamil Nadu CM Stalin trolled after sharing photograph with Djokovic; sparks meme fest snt

    'Find the joker here': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin trolled after sharing photograph with Djokovic; sparks meme fest

    Something has saved me Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH) snt

    'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Realme 12 Pro launched 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone gcw

    Realme 12 Pro launched: 5 things to know before buying it

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur

    Kale to Broccoli: 7 iron-rich vegetables to boost your nutritional intake ATG EAI

    Kale to Broccoli: 7 iron-rich vegetables to boost your nutritional intake

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon