    After Kurt Zouma, PETA accuses German legend Thomas Muller of animal cruelty

    Alongside his wife Lisa, Thomas Muller reportedly runs a horse farm in Germany - where they sell the frozen horse semen for 200 euros.

    Football
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Germany, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
    German legend and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been accused of animal cruelty for allegedly allowing horses he owns to engage in 'unnatural sexual acts' by animal rights organisation PETA. The latest development comes after Muller announced their horse D'Avie sustained an injury ahead of the breeding season.

    Also read: After cat kicking video, will France's Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022?

    Alongside his wife Lisa, a horse trainer and competing in events, the couple has reportedly been running a horse farm in Germany - where they sell the frozen horse semen for 200 euros.

    PETA has now raised questions over the couple's practice following the horse's injury under their care, stating that the incident was 'preventable and unnecessary'. 

    Last week, the Bayern Munich striker issued a statement that read, "Unfortunately, we have bad news. Our [horse] D'Avie will not be available in the next few months. He slipped during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season and fell dramatically on his side. He sustained an injury to the hoof area and will need complete rest for the next few months. He's a tough guy, and he could have been worse."

    Also read: Sponsors shun Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

    This statement from the legendary footballer has forced PETA to raise concerns, with spokesperson Jana Hoger lambasting the couple and brandishing their practices. 

    "It is horrible that self-proclaimed horse lovers force animals in their care to perform unnatural sexual acts to profit from it," Hoger stated.

    "The injuries D'Avie suffered under the supervision of Lisa, and Thomas Müller were preventable and unnecessary," she added.

    Muller has made 612 appearances for Bayern Munich since his debut with the first team 13 years ago, scoring 224 goals. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

    The debacle comes just days after West Ham defender Kurt Zouma came under fire for animal cruelty after a video of the Frenchman abusing his pet cat went viral last week. The Frenchman's conduct sparked massive public outrage, with several demanding prosecution and suspension of the 27-year-old. A public petition for Zouma to face criminal prosecution for his actions in the video has reached over 330,000 signatures online.

    West Ham condemned the defender's actions and fined a reported 250,000 pounds. The RSPCA is investigating Zouma's treatment of his two cats, removed from his home and taken into its care until that investigation has concluded. 

    Also read: Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
