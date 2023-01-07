After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

After signing legendary striker Crisiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are reportedly on the hunt for more European stars, identifying Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard as a player to bolster the squad.

According to Football Mercato, Al-Nassr appears prepared to seize this opportunity and is reportedly interested in signing Hazard this summer. Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia helped the Belgium international develop into a talented young winger when he made his debut for Lille under the Frenchman. Hence, speculation is rife that their connection from the past can be rekindled in the Saudi Pro League as the club aims to build a formidable squad around Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr has sought more iconic European footballers to join Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, and Marcelo have all been mentioned. But this one is the first authentically solid link. Hazard's Real Madrid contract expires in 2024, and Al-Nassr can unquestionably pay his wage.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Hazard after the winger's tepid performance against Cacereno in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday. "I liked [Hazard]. It's difficult to evaluate players individually, it was impossible to play," he said.

The winger is only expected to make a few appearances for Real Madrid in the upcoming months, most likely in cup games.

News of Al-Nassr eyeing Hazard has sparked a massive reaction among fans on Twitter, with most users saying the Saudi club are aiming to build an All-Stars team in the Middle Eastern nation.

"Even though he’s garbage now, would be still cool if Al-Nassr tried to build an All-Star XI. Glad that he’s leaving RMA soon," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "I will follow every one of their accounts and watch their highlights all year. Please do it."

A third noted, "Al Nassr needs to know it's place. He is Eden Hazard!!!" while a fourth user remarked, "This team using Ronaldo clout to go crazy."

