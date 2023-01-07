Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

    After signing legendary striker Crisiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are reportedly on the hunt for more European stars, identifying Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard as a player to bolster the squad.

    football After Cristiano Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr Meme fest after Saudi Arabian club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Al-Nassr are reportedly looking for more European players after acquiring legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, and they have identified Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard as a player to enhance the team. Since the Belgian's career never really took off at the Bernabeu, speculation about his departure from Los Blancos has been circulating for almost a year. 

    Also read: Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

    According to Football Mercato, Al-Nassr appears prepared to seize this opportunity and is reportedly interested in signing Hazard this summer. Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia helped the Belgium international develop into a talented young winger when he made his debut for Lille under the Frenchman. Hence, speculation is rife that their connection from the past can be rekindled in the Saudi Pro League as the club aims to build a formidable squad around Ronaldo.

    Al-Nassr has sought more iconic European footballers to join Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, and Marcelo have all been mentioned. But this one is the first authentically solid link. Hazard's Real Madrid contract expires in 2024, and Al-Nassr can unquestionably pay his wage.

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Hazard after the winger's tepid performance against Cacereno in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday. "I liked [Hazard]. It's difficult to evaluate players individually, it was impossible to play," he said.

    Also read: Man United to Ronaldo's rescue? Red Devils' 'loan swoop' for Aboubakar could help Al-Nassr register CR7

    The winger is only expected to make a few appearances for Real Madrid in the upcoming months, most likely in cup games.

    News of Al-Nassr eyeing Hazard has sparked a massive reaction among fans on Twitter, with most users saying the Saudi club are aiming to build an All-Stars team in the Middle Eastern nation.

    "Even though he’s garbage now, would be still cool if Al-Nassr tried to build an All-Star XI. Glad that he’s leaving RMA soon," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "I will follow every one of their accounts and watch their highlights all year. Please do it."

    A third noted, "Al Nassr needs to know it's place. He is Eden Hazard!!!" while a fourth user remarked, "This team using Ronaldo clout to go crazy."

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo wants long-time friend Pepe to join Al-Nassr; will Portugal legend oblige?

    A meme fest too exploded on the micro-blogging site. Here's a look at how fans reacted to Hazard's link to Al-Nassr:

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    football Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash Argentina Marcelo Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG snt

    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    football ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson wants team to be more ruthless snt

    ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson wants team to be more ruthless

    football saudi pro league Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr Talisca goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling snt

    Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I preview: Pacers, top order in focus as India desperate to fine-tune itself in decider-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Pacers, top order in focus as India desperate to fine-tune itself in decider

    Recent Stories

    NASAs 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details - adt

    NASA's 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024? Here's what we know

    Heres how police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger on Air India flight - adt

    Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

    football Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash Argentina Marcelo Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG snt

    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon