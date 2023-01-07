Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving FA's 2-match ban for Everton drama, cheered his new team as Al-Nassr beat Al-Ta'ee 2-0 on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving FA's 2-match ban for last season's incident at Everton, cheers for his new team as Al-Nassr registered an emphatic 2-0 victory over Al-Ta'ee on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who awaits his debut with Al-Nassr, watched his teammates fight it out in the first half at Mrsool Park from the VIP box and chose to see the second half from the dressing room, where the Portuguese talisman opted to ride an exercise bike as well.

The 37-year-old striker, unveiled as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday, has been facing troubles since he arrived at the Saudi Arabian club. First, he was forced to comply with FA's 2-match ban for smashing a young Everton fan's phone after Manchester United's loss at Goodison Park in the Premier League last season. Then, there is the drama surrounding CR7's registration as the Saudi Pro League limits clubs to have only eight foreign recruits, and Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr is the club's 9th import.

While the delay in Ronaldo's debut frustrates Al-Nassr fans, they are still thrilled to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoy his team's show at the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo's video of clapping and cheering for Talisca's second goal in the 47th minute of the game has gone viral, as the Portuguese legend enjoys the clash while working out on an exercise bike.

The video, which has garnered over 4 million views on Twitter, has sparked a massive reaction from Ronaldo fans, with most lauding their King as the G.O.A.T. Meanwhile, a few criticised the club for using Ronaldo to milk money, while some cracked jokes about the 37-year-old striker's move to Saudi Arabia.

"Does he rest at all my Goat," noted one Ronaldo fan, while another added, "My GOAT is happy, I'm happy!!!"

A third user commented, "This tweet is exactly why @AlNassrFC_EN signed #CR7𓃵 for $70m+ per year," while a fourth stated, "Never seen a bigger downgrade."

Here's a look at the memes, jokes and reactions over Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr's show against Al-Ta'ee while cycling on an exercise bike: