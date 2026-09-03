The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will host the inaugural Youth Hockey5s World Cup in Ismailia, Egypt, from December 7-12, 2026. The new U18 tournament aims to provide a global pathway for young players and includes athlete development.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce the launch of the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup Egypt 2026, an initiative guided by FIH President Tayyab Ikram, to be held in Ismailia from December 7 to December 12.

Following the postponement of the Youth Olympic Games in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent decision for hockey to feature as a non-medal Engagement Sport at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, FIH has created a new global event to ensure that the world's most promising young players continue to enjoy a meaningful international pathway.

More Than a World Cup

More than a World Cup, the tournament combines world-class Hockey5s competition with education, leadership and athlete development, reflecting the values of the Olympic Movement. Designed around an athlete-first philosophy, it promotes holistic development and wellbeing while empowering young people to become future leaders, officials and role models.

Expanding Hockey's Global Reach

The fast-paced Hockey5s format will deliver an exciting and accessible experience for players and fans alike, helping introduce the sport to new audiences while expanding opportunities for young athletes from every continent to compete on the global stage. Hosting the inaugural edition in Egypt also reinforces FIH's commitment to growing hockey worldwide. The event will showcase Africa's excellence in hosting world-class sporting events while creating a lasting legacy by inspiring more young people to play hockey and strengthening the sport across emerging nations and regions.

FIH President on Empowering Youth

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “The creation of the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup marks another important milestone in our commitment to empowering the next generation of hockey players. It provides young athletes from every continent with more opportunities to compete at the highest international level, develop both on and off the field, and experience the values of excellence, friendship and respect that define our sport and the Olympic Movement. We are equally delighted that Egypt will host this inaugural tournament, reflecting Africa's growing role in the global development of hockey and its proven ability to deliver world-class international events. We look forward to seeing young players from around the world come together to celebrate hockey, inspire one another, and shape the future of our sport."

Development and Leadership Programmes

From December 7 to December 9, before the competition begins, all athletes and team staff will participate in two development programmes inspired by the Youth Olympic Games educational framework. The Athlete Talent Camp will focus on hockey skills and tactics, Olympic values, athlete wellbeing and long-term athlete development. Throughout the tournament, the Youth Leadership Camp will provide young team officials and umpires with leadership and officiating experience, with successful participants receiving either an FIH Level 1 Umpiring Award or an FIH Youth Leadership Award.

The FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup Egypt 2026 is more than a new competition - it is an investment in the next generation of players, leaders and ambassadors who will shape the future of hockey.

Event Overview

Dates: December 7 to December 12

Host: Egypt (Ismailia)

Competition

12 Men's U18 National Hockey5s teams

12 Women's U18 National Hockey5s teams

Officials

Each participating nation will nominate one young umpire (aged 18–25) to participate in the Youth Leadership Camp and umpire development programme.

(ANI)