Unverified claims suggest Virat Kohli was paid INR 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram to boost the saint's popularity. While a satirical post claimed the cricketer dismissed the rumors by comparing the amount to his Instagram earnings, no concrete evidence supports these financial allegations.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli recently made headlines not for his performance on the field but for something completely different online, triggered by unverified claims regarding his visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

Kohli, who recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, was greeted with intense media curiosity after Dinesh Falhari, president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, claimed that the veteran Indian batter was paid INR 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj as part of an effort to promote the saint.

Since January 2023, Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, have been visiting Vrindavan as part of spiritual pursuits and meeting Premanand Maharaj, who has often been regarded as a revered spiritual guide to millions of devotees worldwide.

Also Read: Premanand Maharaj warned Hanuman Ansh makers: 'Don't distort Neem Karoli Baba's life for fame'

No Concrete Evidence to Dinesh Falhari’s ,Viral, Claims

Danish Falhari, President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has made sensational yet unverified claims of Virat Kohli being paid to visit Premanand Maharaj in order to promote his ashram, prompting a wave of public speculation and administrative queries.

In a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dinesh Falhari alleged that a property-linked group had spent INR 5 crore to facilitate Virat Kohli’s visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram, allegedly to increase the saint’s popularity.

However, the claim was not verified, given that the speculation around these financial transactions lacks any official documentation or credible proof.

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massive global attention, every public appearance or personal choice he makes is closely monitored by fans and media alike. The veteran Indian batter’s public or private appearance naturally generates immense public interest, often leaving room for social media speculation to outpace verified facts.

Kohli’s frequent visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram have resulted in multiple well-documented meetings since January 2023, yet independent investigations confirm that no official payment receipts, bank transactions, or contracts exist to substantiate the INR 5 crore claim.

Did Kohli React to 5 Crore Claim?

The allegations by Danish Falhari have caused a social storm, with many prompting expectations for a statement from Virat Kohli, who reportedly returned to London, where he has been residing since his retirement from Test cricket in 2025.

According to a social media post, it claimed that the former India captain reacted to a 5 crore claim about spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, stating that he has completely denied the allegations while sarcastically mentioning that he makes such an amount of money for a single Instagram story.

“Itna Toh Ek Story Post Karna Leta Hu,” sources said (I make that much just by posting a single story.)

However, it wasn’t an official reaction from Virat Kohli but rather a fictional rumour originating from unverified social media posts rather than any legitimate statement from the cricketer. The sources claim the post was satirical in nature, meant to mock the absurd financial claims rather than reflect any real statement or comment from the star batter.

Virat Kohli is one of the few Indian athletes who hardly react to or comment on unverified allegations, preferring to stay away from the noise of unnecessary online controversies and focusing entirely on his professional career and personal life.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Face Backlash After Visiting Premanand Maharaj Amid Silence on CJP Protest