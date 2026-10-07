Challenger Javokhir Sindarov defeated defending champion Gukesh D in Game 5 of the World Chess Championship. After a critical blunder by Gukesh, Sindarov secured the win, taking a 3-2 lead in the 14-game match.

Geneva [Switzerland], November 30 (ANI): Challenger Javokhir Sindarov defeated defending champion D Gukesh in Game 5 of the World Chess Championship to take a 3-2 lead in the match after the Indian GM blundered with a queen exchange. While Gukesh was under pressure throughout the game, on move 31, he blundered with Qd2. The game transposed into a rook ending with seven pawns on each side, which was losing for Gukesh.

FIRST DECISIVE GAME! 🔥 Game 5 | Salesforce FIDE World Championship ◽️White: Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 ◾️Black: Gukesh D 🇮🇳 ⚔️ Result: 1-0 ♟ Match score: 3-2 (in favour of Sindarov) ↔️ Game length: 47 moves 📖 Opening: King's Indian Attack #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/p3uTv1X7q7 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 29, 2026

With the white pieces, Sindarov opted for the King’s Indian Attack. Gukesh spent about 10 minutes on move 2 after Sindarov played g3. On move 10, the engine suggested Nc4, which would have been a novelty. However, Sindarov went for Qe2. After 25 minutes of thinking, Gukesh replied with Rd8. The Uzbek GM also took about 25 minutes to play 11. Nc4. The Indian GM went for 11…b5, allowing Bf4, making his first inaccuracy in the game. After 12. Bf4 Qb7 13. e5, Gukesh thought for 32 minutes and played Nd5. Taking the knight on c4 (bxc4) was a better move and an equaliser. Later, instead of playing h4 on move 15, Sindarov went Rfd1, giving Gukesh a solid chance to equalise with perfect play. However, with white’s pawns advanced to g5 and h6, and a pair of rooks exchanged, Gukesh blundered the game with Qd2. Playing Rd7 or taking the pawn on a4 (bxa4) or moving the queen elsewhere would have kept the chances of a draw alive. In the end, the challenger pushed e7, a step away from promoting his pawn, when Gukesh resigned in the 47-move game. Sindarov is now leading the 14-game match with a scoreline of 3-2 and goes into the next game on Monday with a psychological edge.

In the post-game press conference, the defending champion said, "Nine games are still there, so it's not an emergency. It's surely unpleasant to lose a game, but it's part of the game. Focus on the next game." Even in the World Chess Championship 2024, against Ding Liren, Gukesh made a comeback in the third game after losing the first one. Exchanging another set of victories, the score stood equal as they entered the last game. However, Gukesh managed to convert the 14th game and clinch the title. (ANI)