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Who Is Premanand Maharaj? Why Celebs Like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Him So Often
Premanand Maharaj has become a viral name online, with his teachings gaining massive attention. From social media clips to celebrity visits like Virat Kohli, here’s why he’s trending.
A Spiritual Figure From Vrindavan
Premanand Maharaj is a well-known spiritual guru based in Vrindavan. He follows the Radha Vallabh tradition and is admired for his simple yet powerful teachings on devotion, discipline, and inner peace. Over the years, he has built a strong following among devotees across India.
Why Is He Trending On The Internet?
Premanand Maharaj’s popularity has grown rapidly online, largely due to viral clips of his satsangs and interactions with followers. His teachings focus on practical life advice, like avoiding negativity, having faith in God, and living honestly, which strongly connect with younger audiences.
Another key reason behind his growing fame is the increasing number of celebrities visiting him, which has further amplified his presence on social media.
Why Celebs Like Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Him So Often
Celebrities are often drawn to Premanand Maharaj for his grounded and relatable approach to spirituality. Unlike complex religious discourses, his guidance is simple, practical, and easy to apply in daily life.
For high-profile personalities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who live under constant pressure and public scrutiny, his teachings offer mental peace, clarity, and emotional balance. His focus on discipline, faith, and inner strength aligns well with their lifestyle, making his ashram a place of comfort and reflection.
Virat-Anushka’s Recent Visit On Akshaya Tritiya
Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan to seek his blessings. The couple attended a spiritual session at his ashram and were seen listening to his teachings on leading a meaningful and balanced life. Their visit quickly went viral, with fans appreciating their spiritual side.
A Growing Influence Beyond Religion
Premanand Maharaj’s rise isn’t just about religion, it’s about relatability. His simple words, combined with celebrity attention and viral moments, have made him one of the most talked-about spiritual figures on the internet today.
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