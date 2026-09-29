After Virat Kohli’s 86th international century, Ajinkya Rahane backed his 100-century ambition, saying milestone pressure brings out his best. Kohli now focuses solely on ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Former Team India Test captain and middle-order batting mainstay Ajinkya Rahane shared his thoughts on the possibility of star batter Virat Kohli reaching the 100-century milestone in international cricket.

On Sunday, at the Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Virat Kohli recorded his 86th international century when he played an unbeaten 139-run knock in the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, further strengthening his chances of equalling or going past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries.

After having retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, Virat Kohli has been solely focusing on ODIs with an aim of extending his illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be his last World Cup appearance.

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Rahane on Kohli Reaching 100-Century Milestone

The expectations around Virat Kohli reaching 100 international centuries before his retirement from competitive cricket further grew after the star batter’s spectacular performance in the first ODI against the West Indies, prompting former teammate Ajinkya Rahane to weigh in on the monumental milestone.

Speaking on the Cricbuzz show amid the ongoing West Indies ODI series, Rahane believes that there is nothing wrong with Kohli thinking about reaching 100 international centuries, given that Sachin Tendulkar has always been his role model.

“Knowing Virat, if he thinks about 100 centuries, there is nothing wrong with it, because his role model has been Sachin Tendulkar,” Rahane said.

“So, I am sure he must be thinking about it. If he thinks about it, only Virat Kohli can achieve that,” he added.

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Virat Kohli has already shattered multiple records held by Sachin Tendulkar, including the most ODI series, the fastest 15,000 ODI runs, and the most ODI runs in home conditions, during his 139-run knock against West Indies. Kohli holds the distinction of being the batter with the most centuries in a single format at the international level, with 55 centuries in ODI cricket.

Having already neared 90 international centuries, Virat Kohli now stands just 14 centuries away from touching Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary benchmark of 100 international hundreds.

Rahane on Kohli’s Mindset Behind 100-Century Target

Further speaking on the potential of Virat Kohli reaching the 100-century milestone, Ajinkya Rahane stated that Kohli’s focus on milestones should not be viewed as selfish, as putting pressure on himself often brings out his best performances.

“Many times, we think that if a player is thinking about milestones, that means he is selfish. But when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he does well,” the former India Test captain.

“So, I am sure he will have a number on his mind, but at the same time, he will also have the thought that he has to enjoy the game as long as he is playing,” he added.

In his ODI career, Virat Kohli has aggregated 15080 runs, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties, at an impressive average of 59.13 in 315 matches. Overall, in his international career, Kohli has accumulated 28498 runs, including 86 centuries and 148 fifties, at an average of 52.97 in 563 matches.

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