Sri Lanka A defeated Pakistan Shaheens by one wicket to win the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Nishan Madushka scored 87, and a crucial final-wicket partnership sealed the win despite a dramatic late-game collapse by the Lankans.

Doha [Qatar], November 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka A produced a dramatic last-wicket victory over Pakistan Shaheens to clinch the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title, registering a thrilling one-wicket win in the final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday. Chasing a target of 217, Sri Lanka A reached 220/9 in 41.3 overs, with Lahiru Samarakoon (15 not out off 22 balls) and Garuka Sanketh (4 not out off seven balls) sharing an unbeaten 22-run partnership for the final wicket to take their side over the line. Wicketkeeper-batter Nishan Madushka was the star of the chase, scoring 87 off 95 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes. Captain Pavan Rathnayake contributed 30 off 39 balls, with the duo adding 80 runs for the third wicket to put Sri Lanka A in a strong position.

Earlier, Sri Lanka A got off to a brisk start, with Lasith Croospulle scoring 26 off 31 balls and Sineth Jayawardene adding 20 off 13 deliveries. However, Pakistan fought back through their bowling attack, with Sufyan Moqim claiming two wickets in the 24th over to dismiss Rathnayake and Nipun Dhananjaya in quick succession. Pakistan continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals, but Madushka held the innings together before Ahmed Daniyal dismissed him for 87 to trigger a dramatic collapse. With Sri Lanka A needing 19 runs and having four wickets in hand, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback, claiming three wickets in the space of five balls without conceding a run to reduce the opposition to 198/9. Ali Raza dismissed Vijayakanth Viyaskanth following a run-out, while Wanuja Sahan was also sent back without scoring, leaving Sri Lanka A on the brink of defeat. However, Samarakoon and Sanketh kept their composure under pressure to complete the chase and seal the title.

Pakistan Shaheens, after being put in to bat, posted 216/9 in their 50 overs. Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 60 off 91 deliveries, while Shamyl Hussain contributed 40 off 43 balls and captain Abdul Samad made 33 off 43 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir added a valuable 37 off 43 balls, while Sufyan Moqim remained unbeaten on 16 off 16 deliveries to help Pakistan recover after losing wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan were reduced to 167/8 before Rohail and Sufyan stitched together a crucial 46-run partnership for the ninth wicket, helping the side finish with a competitive total. For Sri Lanka A, Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh picked up three wickets apiece, while Wanuja Sahan claimed two wickets. Ali Raza was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the chase with figures of 3/58, while Sufyan Moqim claimed 2/55. However, their efforts were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka A from completing a memorable victory. Nishan Madushka was named Player of the Match for his match-winning 87, while Lasith Croospulle received the Player of the Tournament award. Sri Lanka A's victory brought a dramatic end to the final, with the side overcoming a late Pakistan fightback to lift the Asia Cup Rising Stars title. (ANI)