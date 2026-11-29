India will host Canada for the Davis Cup 2027 Qualifiers in February. Despite the home advantage, India faces a challenging task against a strong Canadian team led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in this tennis matchup.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India will host Canada in the opening round of the Davis Cup 2027 Qualifiers in February, following the official draw conducted in Bologna, Italy, on Sunday, according to Olympic.com. The two-day tie will be played either on February 5 and 6 or February 6 and 7, with the venue yet to be finalised. Canada, the 2022 Davis Cup champions, are seeded eighth, while India enter the competition as an unseeded team. The winner of the tie will advance to the second round of the Qualifiers in September 2027, where they will face either the USA or Chinese Taipei. The losing team will move to World Group I, also scheduled for September. Although India will have home advantage, they face a formidable Canadian side featuring world No. 17 Felix Auger-Aliassime and world No. 51 Denis Shapovalov. Sumit Nagal, ranked 253rd in the ATP singles rankings, is currently India's highest-ranked singles player. In the 2026 Davis Cup, India defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in the first round of the Qualifiers in Bengaluru but were eliminated after a 3-1 loss to the Republic of Korea in the second round. Canada, meanwhile, reached the quarter-finals after registering a 3-2 victory over Brazil in Vancouver and a 3-1 win against France in Quebec City. Their campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Czechia. The February encounter will mark only the second Davis Cup meeting between India and Canada. Their previous clash came in the 2017 World Group play-off in Edmonton, where Canada secured a 3-2 victory. (ANI)