Kerala Blasters FC defeated FC Goa 3-2 in a thrilling ISL 2026/27 match. This significant win marks the Blasters' first victory on Goan soil in nearly a decade, propelling them to the eighth position in the league table with eight points.

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC secured a 3-2 victory over FC Goa on Sunday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, in their fifth fixture of the Indian Super League 2026/27. The win marks the Blasters' second-ever victory on Goan soil and their first since October 2016. With this result, the Blasters move to eighth position in the Indian Super League table with eight points.

FC Goa initiated proceedings, and the game remained evenly contested in the opening minutes, with both teams enjoying spells of possession. The Blasters created the first clear-cut chance of the game when Sanan made a run down the left and delivered a cross into the box for Sreekuttan, who laid the ball off to Luna. However, Luna's effort went over the crossbar, as per a press release.

Sanan looked promising on the left wing, consistently making runs down the flank and delivering crosses into the 18-yard area, while James Bolton, Aiban and Fallou remained alert and defended resolutely. Sreekuttan and Luna maintained a high press, forcing multiple errors from the opposition's backline, particularly from Sandesh Jhingan. The Blasters started on the front foot, showing attacking intent while limiting FC Goa's opportunities to build from the back.

The efforts paid off in the 37th minute when Freddy broke the deadlock and registered his first goal of the MG Indian Super League 2026/27 season. Adrian Luna's corner, following a loose clearance from Ronney Wilson, fell to Freddy, who was positioned outside the box. The captain struck from distance, with the effort taking a significant deflection off Muhammed Nemil before finding the back of the net and putting the Blasters ahead.

Despite taking the lead, the Blasters maintained their attacking intent, although Bob Jackson remained sharp in goal. However, seconds into the second half, the Blasters struck again through Nebojša Kosović. Luna made a quick run from the left and threaded a perfectly weighted pass to the Montenegrin, who made no mistake in slotting home the Blasters' second goal.

FC Goa responded in the 67th minute when Nemil found the net for the hosts. Ashley Westwood immediately introduced Jaganath Jayan following the goal to strengthen the defence, handing the defender his Blasters debut. The home side looked to capitalise on the momentum and bring the score back to parity.

Following the goal, FC Goa increased the pressure and looked threatening in their attempts to find an equaliser. However, the Blasters' backline remained organised, limiting the hosts' opportunities while continuing to pose a threat on the counterattack.

In the 80th minute, against the run of play, Kosović won possession from Isak Ralte before delivering a searching through ball to Amey, splitting the Goan defence. Amey carried the ball forward, shifted it onto his left foot and calmly slotted it into the far corner to restore the Blasters' two-goal advantage.

In the closing minutes, Chiki pulled one back for the Gaurs with a header from Isak's cross. However, the Blasters held their composure and managed the final stages professionally to see out the contest. At full time, Kerala Blasters FC secured a memorable 3-2 victory, ending their decade-long wait for a win on Goan soil. The team will now return to Kochi to face Churchill Brothers in their next fixture. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 6, at 5:00 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. (ANI)