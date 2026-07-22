Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma faced significant backlash on Wednesday after their recent visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The criticism stems from their silence regarding the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi, where students are demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister

Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma got trolled on Wednesday and how! Yes, you read that right. Photos and videos of their Vrindavan visit to spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj went viral, sparking heavy criticism. Online users slammed their silence on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, where students demonstrated intensely in New Delhi.

Virat, Anushka visit Premanand Ji Maharaj

Meanwhile, at Jantar Mantar, the CJP-led student movement escalated. This spiritual trip to Premanand Maharaj's ashram occurred as students demanded urgent education reforms and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Netizens called out the star couple's nonchalant behaviour and questioned their silence over the protest.

Netizens React

A user wrote on X, "He don't have SPINE to talk about the youth & ongoing protest..Utter Shame.."

Another user wrote, “What about supporting the Jantar Mantar protests since he is from Delhi...!” One more comment read, "You have achieved everything man, you were born in Delhi, people in this country worship you. Grow a spine and stand for the students."

Another comment read, "Ek baar apne ghr Delhi bhi jakar dekh students ka kya haal ho rha hai (Once you could have gone home to Delhi and ask how the students are doing)." Meanwhile, one comment read, "Is he ragebaiting his haters?"

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Celebrities stand in support of students

After students allegedly faced a lathi charge and tear gas during their march on Monday in Delhi, many celebrities came out in support of them. A few names include Huma Qureshi, Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, and others.

Talking about the alleged lathi-charge on the students in Delhi, Naseeruddin Shah said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartaav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (Right now, my heart is aching and I am also boiling with anger watching how our kids have been treated by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and think that you will get your due one day for sure).”