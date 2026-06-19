Liverpool have signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz for €40m, beating Newcastle to the deal. The 22‑year‑old arrives at Anfield to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, sparking debate over his potential impact.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Spanish winger Victor Munoz, activating his €40m release clause to secure the 22‑year‑old ahead of Newcastle United. The move is seen as a direct response to Mohamed Salah’s departure, with Munoz expected to play a key role in reshaping the attack under new manager Andoni Iraola.

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Newcastle fans were left frustrated, experiencing déjà vu after losing out on Hugo Ekitike last year in similar fashion. All signs had pointed to the Magpies sealing a deal for Munoz, especially after Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona weakened their frontline. Instead, Liverpool stepped in late and won the race.

Munoz’s career has already been eventful. Born in Catalunya, he spent time in Barcelona’s La Masia academy before moving to Damm for more playing opportunities. His performances there attracted Real Madrid, where he rose through the ranks and made his first‑team debut against Barcelona in the 2024‑25 season.

Seeking regular minutes, Munoz joined Osasuna just before his 22nd birthday. The €5m transfer gave him the platform he needed, and he delivered eight goal contributions in La Liga, including decisive moments against Levante and Mallorca that helped Osasuna avoid relegation. His performances earned him two Player of the Month awards and a senior Spain call‑up.

Spain Recognition And fifa World Cup Inclusion

Munoz marked his international debut against Serbia with a goal and was later included in Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad despite limited caps. Spain boss Luis de la Fuente praised his humility, energy, and potential, describing him as ready to compete at the highest level.

Back in club football, Munoz’s versatility and direct style have made him a standout prospect. He is known for his pace, dribbling, and willingness to take on defenders, qualities that excite fans. His ability to play on either wing or centrally adds tactical flexibility.

Liverpool’s decision to invest €40m reflects confidence in his development. While his end product remains an area for improvement, Munoz’s work rate and resilience, demonstrated by playing through discomfort during Osasuna’s relegation battle, suggest he has the mentality to thrive in the Premier League.