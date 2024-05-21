Ekta Bhyan wins gold with season's best effort in club throw at World Para Athletic Championships (WATCH)

India's Ekta Bhyan made her mark at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan, securing the gold medal in the women's F51 club throw competition with a season's best throw of 20.12m on Tuesday.

Continuing India's impressive streak at the championships, Ekta's victory followed Deepthi Jeevanji's gold in the women's 400m T20 category race the previous day. Kashish Lakra added to India's medal count by clinching silver with a throw of 14.56m, while Nadjet Boucherf of Algeria secured bronze with a score of 12.70m.

Ekta, also a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, had previously won bronze at the Asian Para Games in China. Despite facing a tragic accident in 2003 that resulted in quadriplegic spinal cord injury and wheelchair-bound status, Ekta's determination led her to excel in sports. She had also claimed gold in the club throw event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and had qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Deepthi's remarkable performance on Monday saw her break a world record with a time of 55.07 seconds in the women's 400m T20 category race, adding another gold to India's tally. Earlier, Nishad Kumar secured silver in the T47 high jump, while Preethi Pal claimed bronze in the T35 200m race on Sunday.

With this, India's medal count at the championships stands at five -- 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. The championships are set to continue until May 25.

