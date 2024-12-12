Gukesh D becomes youngest world champion in history of chess, defeats Ding Liren in final game

18-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. He is also the second Indian to achieve this feat, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record. Gukesh secured victory with a final score of 7.5-6.5.

D Gukesh beats Ding Liren to become youngest chess world champion check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion when he defeated holder Ding Liren in the deciding Game 14 of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore on Thursday, December 12. At the age of 18, Gukesh also became the second Indian to win the title of world champion in classical chess, after Viswanathan Anand. Gukesh shattered the record that the renowned Russian Garry Kasparov had held. Kasparov, just 22 years old, was the youngest global chess champion in 1985.

Gukesh and Ding were tied at 6.5 points apiece going into Thursday's match finale. Before Ding made a mistake on the match's 53rd move, the 14th game, in which he was using white pieces, was on the verge of a tie. Gukesh's choice to continue playing and exert pressure on Ding, who was down a pawn, paid off handsomely as the world champion from the previous year ultimately made a mistake.

With a score of 7.5-6.5, Gukesh emerged victorious in the last classical match, which was essentially destined to end in a tie. Gukesh also became the 18th world champion and the youngest-ever undisputed world champion. Ding was looking to take the match into the tiebreaker, but Gukesh found the winning move in the end.

Gukesh was in tears and couldn't hold himself back as at 18 years of age, he became the youngest ever to be crowned the chess world champion. 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record dmn

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record

Mohammed Shamis explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali dmn

Mohammed Shami's explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali (WATCH)

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

football It was a joke Pep Guardiola apologises to Jose Mourinho after six-finger gesture in Anfield sparks spat snt

'It was a joke': Pep Guardiola apologises to Jose Mourinho after six-finger gesture in Anfield sparks spat

Recent Stories

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India dmn

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion gcw

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song dmn

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon