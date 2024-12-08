India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in the 2nd Test dropped them to 3rd in the ICC World Test Championship points table, with Australia regaining the top spot.

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 3:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Dubai: India suffered a major setback in the ICC World Test Championship points table following a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, which leveled the five-match series at 1-1. After conceding a 157-run lead in the first innings, India was bowled out for 175 in their second innings, setting Australia a target of just 19 runs. Australia chased the target in just 3.2 overs, with this result allowing them to regain the top spot in the points table with a points percentage of 60.71. Australia has now played 14 matches, with nine wins, four losses, and one draw.  

India dropped to third place with a points percentage of 57.29 from 16 matches, with nine wins, six losses, and one draw. Meanwhile, South Africa remains in second place with a points percentage of 59.26 from nine matches, having secured five wins, one draw, and three losses. A victory against Sri Lanka in their second Test would likely see South Africa climb to the top spot. Sri Lanka currently sits in fourth place with a points percentage of 50.00 from 10 matches, recording five wins and five losses.  

England (45.24) and New Zealand (44.23) occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. New Zealand's loss to England in their second Test and points deductions for slow over-rates in Christchurch have impacted their standings significantly. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies round out the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions.  

For India to secure a spot in the WTC Final without relying on other teams' performances, they will need to win all remaining Tests in Australia. Winning two of the three matches would also improve their standing, but success in Australian conditions will be challenging. India does not have any series scheduled after the Australian tour, while Australia will still travel to Sri Lanka for a tour.

