AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test at Adelaide Oval as Pat Cummins led the Australian bowling attack with a five-wicket haul.

Adelaide: Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. After conceding a 157-run first-innings lead, India was bowled out for 175 in their second innings, setting Australia a target of just 19 runs. Australia chased it down in just 3.2 overs, with Nathan McSweeney (10) and Usman Khawaja (9) remaining unbeaten. The is shortest-ever Test match between India and Australia and as it was over in the first session of Day 3.

India started Day 3 at 128/5 but struggled further as Rishabh Pant (28) was dismissed without adding to his overnight score, caught by Steven Smith off Mitchell Starc. None of the remaining tailenders managed double figures as R Ashwin (7), Harshit Rana (0), and Mohammed Siraj (7) were dismissed cheaply. Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 42, while Jasprit Bumrah (7) remained not out.

Pat Cummins was pivotal for Australia, taking five wickets, while Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc claimed three and two wickets, respectively.



India had a shaky start, losing early wickets in the second innings. Opener KL Rahul (7) was caught by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins while attempting a pull shot while Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 was also caught by Carey off Boland. Virat Kohli (11) followed suit, caught by Carey again. Shubman Gill (28) was bowled by an inswinger from Mitchell Starc. Skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was then bowled by Pat Cummins.

Earlier in the first innings, Travis Head’s 140 powered Australia to a strong total, while Marnus Labuschagne (64) supported him. Usman Khawaja (13) was the only Australian wicket to fall on Day 1.

On Day 2, India made early breakthroughs as Nathan McSweeney (14) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah and Steven Smith (2) was also caught behind by Pant off Bumrah, leaving Australia at 103/3. Labuschagne (64) and Head added 65 runs together until Nitish Reddy provided a breakthrough, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the catch at gully. Mitchell Marsh (9) fell to Ashwin, caught by Pant. Alex Carey (15) fell next, caught behind off Mohammed Siraj. Travis Head continued his attacking innings with five sixes and 18 fours before being bowled by Siraj after reaching his century.

Other Australian wickets included Pat Cummins (12), Mitchell Starc (18), and Scott Boland (0) while Nathan Lyon (4) remained unbeaten.



India’s first innings saw **Nitish Reddy (42)** as the sole batsman to show resistance. Other notable contributions came from KL Rahul (37), Shubman Gill (31), Rishabh Pant (21) and R Ashwin (22).

Mitchell Starc was instrumental with six wickets in the first innings, contributing significantly to Australia’s dominance.

