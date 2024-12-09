Mohammed Shami's explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali (WATCH)

Mohammed Shami displayed an impressive all-round performance, contributing significantly with both bat and ball for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 pre-quarterfinal against Chandigarh.

Bengaluru: Mohammed Shami delivered a stunning all-round performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 pre-quarterfinal, playing a pivotal role in Bengal's match against Chandigarh. Shami’s explosive batting—32 runs off just 17 balls, which included two sixes and three fours—proved crucial as he became the second-highest scorer for Bengal, helping them post a total of 159/9. Karan Lal (33), Pradipta Pramanik (30), and Writtick Chatterjee (28) were also key contributors to the total.

Bengal began the match poorly, losing three early wickets for just 21 runs, with Abhishek Porel (8), Sudip Kumar Gharami (0), and Shakir Habib Gandhi (10) falling early. A crucial 40-run partnership between Karan Lal and Writtick Chatterjee brought some stability, but Raj Bawa’s breakthrough-dismissal of Writtick-halted their progress. Shahbaz Ahmed (7) also fell without much impact, and with Karan Lal (33), Agnivesh Pan (6), and Kanishk Seth (1) quickly following suit, Bengal found themselves at 114/8 in 15.1 overs.

Shami’s innings then turned the game on its head. Coming in at number 10, he struck two sixes and three fours, showcasing his aggressive intent in just 17 balls. Despite Pradipta Pramanik's dismissal, Shami, alongside Sayan Ghosh (1), pushed Bengal past the 150-run mark, securing their competitiveness in the match.

Shami has been in excellent form this season, with nine wickets in eight matches for Bengal, strengthening his chances of being included in the Indian squad for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently hinted at Shami’s potential return, stating that the door remains open, provided he receives fitness clearance from the NCA. However, the Indian skipper further emphasized that Shami’s inclusion would not be rushed.

