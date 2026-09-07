In a thrilling Sher-e-Punjab T20 League match, Amritsar Soormas' captain Abhishek Sharma dismissed Fazilka Falcons' skipper Shubman Gill after being hit for two sixes, leading to a viral celebration. Despite Gill's fiery 67, Sharma's team successfully chased down the 192-run target to claim victory.

Amritsar Soormas’ captain Abhishek Sharma had the last laugh during a thrilling encounter in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, turning the tables on Fazilka Falcons skipper Shubman Gill at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday, September 7.

After being put in to bat first, Fazilka Falcons posted a total of 191/6 in 20 overs and set a 192-run target for Amritsar Soormas to chase. Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock of 67 off 35 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 191.43. Pranshu Pratap (40) and Sanvir Singh (40) also made vital contributions with the bat to power their side to a competitive total.

For Amritsar Soormas, skipper Abhishek Sharma (2/37) and Akash Pandey (2/20) picked up two wickets each, while Naman Dir (1/33) and Salil Khan (1/15) contributed economically with a wicket apiece to keep the opposition's total within reach.

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Abhishek’s Celebration over Shubman Gill’s Dismissal Goes Viral

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup clash between Amritsar Soormas and Fazilka Falcons witnessed two international stars, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, locking horns in a high-octane battle that culminated in an unforgettable moment. What caught the attention of the spectators was Abhishek’s joyous celebration after dismissing Gill.

The incident took place in the 10th over of Fazilka Falcons’ innings when Shubman Gill, who is the Test and ODI captain, smashed two consecutive sixes, each through the leg side off Abhishek Sharma’s spin bowling, sparking a brief exchange between the two Indian teammates.

However, Abhishek had the last laugh when his Punjab teammate attempted to smash another maximum but was caught out by Naman Dir at long-on, setting off a joyous celebration despite the fact that Shubman Gill had already done major damage with his blazing 67-run knock.

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Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are among the star Punjab cricketers featuring in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, which continues to draw massive attention for showcasing top-tier domestic talent alongside established international names at the PCA stadium.

The Punjab teammates, who have played together for Team India in T20Is, once again put their competitive edge on full display as the tournament progresses toward its crucial stages.

When Will Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma Return to International ,Cricket,?

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are currently playing in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup as part of domestic white-ball circuits, but both stars remain integral components of India’s future international plans.

Abhishek is expected to join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13, following the conclusion of Amritsar Soormas’ league stage on September 11. Thereafter, the southpaw will travel to Japan with the Men in Blue for the Asian Games, where Team India will defend the gold medal.

Gill, on the other hand, is expected to play the entire inaugural edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, as he is part of the India squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games in Japan. His international assignment will be to captain the Men in Blue in the three-match home ODI series against West Indies, starting on September 27.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have already established themselves as key figures in India’s white-ball setup, and their battle in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup offered another glimpse of the fierce competitiveness between the two Punjab teammates.

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