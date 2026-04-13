Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, forcing him to retire hurt. The star batter is set to undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury, making his participation in the upcoming game against the Punjab Kings doubtful.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and star batter Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his hamstring during the team’s 18-run defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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Chasing a 241-run target, Rohit Sharma was in good touch, scoring 19 off 13 balls, including two fours and a six, at a strike rate of 146.15. However, the veteran batter was struggling with discomfort while running between wickets and looked in visible pain before eventually slowing down his movement. In the fifth over, the MI medical team attended to Rohit, who was seen grimacing due to pain.

After receiving immediate medical attention, Rohit Sharma was immediately taken off the field and didn’t return, and the management opted not to take any risks given the nature of the injury.

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Rohit Sharma to Undergo Scans

The five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury has raised concerns within the Mumbai Indians’ camp amid the defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.

After the fall of the fifth wicket in Naman Dir, Rohit didn’t walk out to bat, leaving Sherfane Rutherford to continue the chase, as MI opted to protect their injured star from further aggravation. The nature of the injury wasn’t revealed by the Mumbai Indians’ management as Rohit Sharma continued to receive treatment in the dressing room.

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According to the report by Cricbuzz, the veteran MI batter will undergo scans to understand the severity of the injury, with the medical team expected to provide a clearer update in the coming hours. During the post-match press conference, Sherfane Rutherford was asked about Rohit’s injury, and he confirmed that he had no detailed update on the extent of the issue.

“I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Rutherford said.

Rohit Sharma’s hamstring issue has now become a major concern for the Mumbai Indians, with the franchise waiting for scan results to confirm the severity of the injury.

Will Rohit Sharma Be Fit in Time before the PBKS Clash?

Following the defeat to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Mumbai Indians will face the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16. With a crucial match after the third successive defeat of the season, the MI will be hoping for positive news on Rohit Sharma’s fitness.

Since hamstring injuries typically require full recovery and rest, the veteran MI batter’s participation in the clash against PBKS remains doubtful at the moment. The MRI scans are expected to provide a clearer picture of Rohit Sharma’s injury severity, which will play a crucial role in determining his availability for the match against the Punjab Kings.

Since there is a three-day gap before the MI’s next match against the PBKS, and no need to travel as the fixture is scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians will monitor Rohit Sharma’s recovery closely during this period before taking a final call on his participation.

The Mumbai Indians are expected to release an official statement on Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of the IPL 2026 against the Punjab Kings.

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