The IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lasted 4 hours and 22 minutes, making it the season’s longest match. RCB won the thriller, which surpassed the runtime of Dhurandhar 2, and became the third-longest IPL match without any Super Overs.

The IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru witnessed a fiery encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as both teams produced a gripping, non-stop cricketing spectacle that pushed the match deep into the night, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final over.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The match, which was supposed to be finished at least by 11 pm, including an innings break and standard over-rate expectations, eventually stretched deep into the night, with the thrilling contest concluding around 11:51 pm after a relentless finish. The defending champions, RCB, emerged victorious with an 18-run win over the MI in front of a packed house at Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru held their nerve in the death overs, but a late counterattack from Sherfane Rutherford kept the Mumbai Indians in the hunt before RCB ultimately closed out a memorable victory, securing their third win of the season.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Injury Update: Will RCB Icon Be Ready For High‑Stakes IPL 2026 LSG Encounter

The Longest Match of the IPL 2026

The fiery battle between RCB and MI went down as the longest match of the IPL 2026 season so far, with the thrilling contest stretching to 4 hours and 22 minutes, packed with high-scoring action, momentum swings, and a dramatic finish that went deep into the night.

The match started at 7:30 PM, after a minute’s silence as a tribute to the late, renowned singer. Asha Bhosle, and soon turned into a high-intensity contest with both teams exchanging momentum in a gripping battle that went deep into the night. This is the third-longest match without Super Overs in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2023 clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders holds the record for the longest match in IPL history, lasting for around 4 hours and 50 minutes, as the match was delayed by an hour due to rain in New Delhi. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans’ clash in the same year also went past the 4-hour mark, lasting around 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Scroll to load tweet…

The recently concluded match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru went past the four-hour mark despite there being no delays or stoppages due to rain or interruptions, making it a rare full-duration thriller defined purely by on-field intensity, high scoring, and extended over-rate pressure throughout the contest.

The RCB’s innings was concluded around 9:40 pm after they completed their quota of 20 overs, setting up a challenging chase for the Mumbai Indians under pressure in a high-scoring contest.

MI vs RCB’s Clash Overtakes Dhurandhar 2 Record Runtime

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 may have been one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year, but the IPL 2026 thriller at the Wankhede Stadium went one step further in sheer duration.

The 4 hours and 22 minutes thrilling contest between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru surpassed the film’s 3-hour-50-minute runtime in a dramatic on-field spectacle that blurred the line between sport and entertainment. Since Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be a major release, the MI vs RCB thriller once again underlined how IPL drama can match, and even surpass, big-screen entertainment in sheer duration and intensity.

The MI vs RCB thriller, overtaking Dhurandhar 2’s runtime, sparked discussions on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), calling it a ‘full entertainment package while joking about endless reviews, wides, and the match outlasting a blockbuster film.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The longest IPL match in the history of IPL is the 2020 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings, as it lasted for 5 hours and 4 minutes due to two Super Overs, making it one of the most dramatic finishes in the tournament’s history.

However, the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is unlikely to remain unbroken as it has been played for 30 hours and 5 minutes across two days due to rain interruptions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik vs Krunal? Fans Speculate Pandya Brothers’ Fallout After Fiery MI-RCB Encounter