Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured an 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match. The game's main talking point was the intense on-field face-off between brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, with Krunal's aggressive celebration of Hardik's wicket fueling social media speculation about a rift between them.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, secured their third win of the IPL 2026 with a thrilling 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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After posting a total of 240/4, thanks to fifties by Phil Salt (78), skipper Rajat Patidar (53), and Virat Kohli (50), RCB managed to defend it by restricting MI to 222/5 in 20 overs, despite Sherfane Rutherford’s fighting knock of 71 off 31 balls, including nine sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 229.03.

The late blitz by Rutherford, scoring 52 off 19 balls in the final three overs, gave the Mumbai Indians a glimmer of hope of chasing down a steep target, but it ultimately proved too little, too late as RCB held their nerve to seal a thrilling win. For RCB, Suyash Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 2/47 at an economy rate of 11.80 in his spell of four overs.

Also Read: IPL: Impact Player rule has changed batting dynamics, says Krunal Pandya

Hardik vs Krunal - Pandya Brothers Face-Off at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium not only witnessed the fiery encounter between MI and RCB, but also the much-anticipated face-off between the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal. The siblings locked horns for the first time since the speculation of a rift between them began doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks.

Hardik and Krunal locked horns on the final ball of the ninth over when the elder Pandya brother bowled a bouncer to the younger one, with spectators at the Wankhede Stadium buzzing as the much-anticipated duel unfolded. Then, the sibling faced off in the 13th over of MI’s run chase, wherein Krunal conceded a wide and Hardik scored two runs.

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Though the Pandya brothers came face-to-face in a much-anticipated sibling rivalry, what caught the attention of the spectators was the intense reaction from the fielding side after Hardik Pandya’s wicket. The incident took place in the 15th over when he attempted a big shot off Jacob Duffy, only to be caught by Romario Shepherd at deep backward point.

Krunal Pandya erupted in an animated celebration following the wicket, a moment that didn’t go unnoticed, given the on-field face-off with his brother.

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The rivalry between the Pandya brothers added an extra layer of intrigue to an already high-intensity contest, with fans closely observing every interaction between the two.

Rift Between Pandya Brothers Out in the Open?

The rivalry between Hardik and Krunal Pandya during the fiery clash between the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2026 sparked fresh speculations about the possible rift between the two brothers, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), noticing their cold post-match interaction.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts shared mixed reactions, with many pointing out the intense stares, aggressive celebration of Krunal after Hardik’s dismissal, and lack of a handshake, while questioning if something was “not right” between the two.

Others echoed similar concerns, pointing to their body language, on-field intensity, and lack of interaction as signs that something might be wrong between the two.

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The speculations of a rift between Hardik and Krunal Pandya became rife, with several fans even linking Hardik Pandya’s relationship with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma as a potential fallout between the two brothers.

It was reported that MI captain’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, met Krunal Pandya’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma, during a recent public outing, which sparked further speculation among fans about possible tension within the Pandya family. However, it is unclear whether these off-field developments are linked to the speculated rift or are merely coincidental.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 'Conceded way too many runs,' says Hardik on MI's loss to RCB