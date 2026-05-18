FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are only available through the official FIFA Ticketing Platform. With lotteries closed, fans must rely on the last‑minute sales phase or the regulated resale marketplace to secure seats.

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can only be purchased safely through the FIFA Official Ticketing Platform. FIFA has warned fans against using third‑party resale sites, which often lead to scams or inflated prices.

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The major ticket lotteries, including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and Random Selection Draw, have already concluded. Over 500 million requests were processed during these phases, leaving primary availability at historic lows.

Last‑Minute Sales Phase

The final sales window opened on April 1. Unlike earlier rounds, this phase is not a lottery. Tickets are sold strictly on a first‑come, first‑served basis, with immediate confirmation at checkout. This represents the last opportunity to buy tickets directly from FIFA before the tournament begins.

Fans must first create a FIFA Ticket ID account on the official website. Once registered, they can browse available matches by host city, date, and category. Prices start at $60 and rise dynamically based on demand.

If a match is sold out, FIFA advises checking the official resale marketplace. This platform allows verified tickets to be listed at face value, ensuring buyers avoid inflated costs.

Hospitality Packages

For those unable to secure standard tickets, hospitality packages remain an option. These packages guarantee seats and include additional services, though at premium prices.

The resale marketplace has become the primary destination for fans as the tournament approaches. Tickets released from unallocated federation holds and previous phases are being added back into the system in real time. Buyers know instantly if their purchase is successful.

While secondary marketplaces such as StubHub may list tickets, FIFA stresses that only its official channels guarantee authenticity. Fans are urged to read terms and conditions carefully if considering alternatives.