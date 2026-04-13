Virat Kohli’s ankle injury and health concerns have raised questions over his availability for RCB’s next IPL 2026 match against LSG. Rajat Patidar offered reassurance, but uncertainty remains ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

Virat Kohli’s fitness has become the central talking point for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their win against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Kohli batted in the first innings but did not take the field during the chase, sidelined by an ankle injury sustained while batting.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressed the situation in the post-match presentation. “I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now,” Patidar said, brushing aside immediate concerns. His words offered some relief, but the uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s availability for the next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) persists.

Injury And Health Concerns

Reports suggest Virat Kohli may also have been battling fever and an eye infection, though no official confirmation has been issued. His discomfort was evident during his innings at Wankhede Stadium, where he scored his 65th IPL fifty. The knock took 37 balls, and his strike rate of 131.58 was the lowest among batters facing at least 10 deliveries in the game. Kohli played 31.57% dot balls, a sign he was not at his fluent best.

RCB, the defending champions, currently sit third on the points table with three wins from four matches. Despite a loss to Rajasthan Royals earlier, their strong start has given them breathing room. This allows the team to consider resting Virat Kohli if he is not fully fit for the LSG clash on April 15.

Rajat Patidar’s update suggested optimism, but RCB will not risk their star batter’s long-term fitness. The franchise is expected to make a final decision on match day after consulting medical staff.

Strategic Considerations

RCB’s management knows the tournament is still in its early stages. Preserving Virat Kohli’s fitness for the remainder of the season is more important than rushing him back prematurely. With the squad in a strong position, the team can afford to prioritize recovery over immediate availability.

The balance between short-term gains and long-term stability will guide RCB’s decision.Virat Kohli’s presence is vital, but ensuring he is 100% fit also remains the priority.