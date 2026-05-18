The 5th National Physical Disability Elite National Cricket Tournament commenced in Bengaluru with top teams competing. Organised by DCCI, the event aims to identify the best players and prepare them to represent India internationally.

The 5th National Physical Disability Elite National Cricket Tournament, organised under the aegis of the Karnataka State Divyang Cricket Association, commenced with great grandeur amidst colourful cultural performances from Karnataka and an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm. Top teams from across the country are participating in this prestigious competition, providing players with a national platform to showcase their talent, according to a press release.

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The inaugural ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya, DCCI and PCCAI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Paralympic Chairman Satyanarayana, Karnataka Divyang Cricket Association President Hemchandra, and Secretary Santosh Gowda. The tournament was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Tournament Aims for Competitiveness and Quality

On this occasion, DCCI Secretary Ravikant Chauhan stated that DCCI has consistently organised national competitions featuring 24 teams. However, this year, with the aim of making the tournament more competitive and high-quality, it was decided to organise the Elite Tournament with the top 12 teams. Additionally, a Plate Group competition will also be conducted for the remaining 12 teams. He added that the primary objective of this initiative is to identify the country's best players and prepare them to represent India at the international level in the future.

Focus on Player Development and World-Class Facilities

He further stated that the organisation is continuously working to provide better facilities for players. To encourage athletes, the organisation has even awarded cars and scooters as "Man of the Series" prizes. DCCI's objective is to provide world-class facilities to differently-abled players and continuously improve their standard of play. Special attention is given to players' training, competitions, and all their requirements at the international level to ensure they do not face any shortcomings.

Ravikant Chauhan added that the organisation remains committed to the overall development of players and will continue working to take disability cricket to new heights in the future. He also expressed gratitude to all sponsors, supporters, and collaborators, saying that such large-scale events and improved player facilities are only possible because of their support.

Financial Empowerment for Players

PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya said that his organisation has been continuously working for the upliftment of disability cricket for the past 15 years. He stated that the organisation has provided substantial financial support to players so far. Approximately Rs 30.36 lakh has already been awarded as "Man of the Match" prizes in national tournaments. He further mentioned that their organisation is the first in the country to award Rs 11,000 to every "Man of the Match" player. He also shared that the organisation has distributed more than ₹87 lakh in prize money among players to date. In the future as well, the organisation will continue making efforts to financially empower players even further.

Push for Inclusion in Paralympic Games

Paralympic Chairman Satyanarayana, in his address, said that the Paralympic Committee, in collaboration with DCCI, is continuously working towards including Mixed Disability Cricket in the Asian Para Games and Paralympic Games. He expressed confidence that disability cricket will gain new recognition and respect at the international level in the coming years.

Honouring Players and Promoting Sportsmanship

During the ceremony, former international players were also honoured, and messages promoting sportsmanship, dedication, and national unity were shared. The organisers expressed gratitude to all players, officials, supporters, and sports enthusiasts, while wishing for the successful conduct of the tournament. (ANI)