In IPL 2026, RCB’s Tim David drew criticism after repeatedly checking the ball despite the umpires asking him to return it. Fans called it “disrespectful” and demanded strict action. The viral moment overshadowed RCB’s 18-run win over MI, even as David played a key late cameo to boost the total.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) middle-order batter Tim David was involved in a controversial moment during the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

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The RCB clinched a thrilling 18-run win over MI in the fiery encounter. After posting a solid total of 240/4 in 20 overs, the defending champions successfully managed to defend it by restricting the hosts to 222/5 in 20 overs, despite Sherfane Rutherford’s fighting, unbeaten knock of 71 off 31 balls, including nine sixes and a four, at an impressive strike rate of 229. His stay at the crease almost pulled off a victory for the Mumbai Indians.

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Suyash Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 2/47 at an economy rate of 11.80 in his spell of four overs. Rasikh Dar (1/23), Krunal Pandya (1/26), and Jacob Duffy (1/58) took key wickets at regular intervals, ensuring MI fell short despite a late charge.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why RCB Star Virat Kohli Didn’t Field against MI at Wankhede Stadium? Explained

Tim David’s Moment with On-Field Umpires

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their third win of the ongoing IPL season, Tim David’s on-field antics with the match ball became one of the talking points of the match. The incident took place in the 18th over of the RCB’s innings after David smashed a six off Hardik Pandya’s delivery, forcing a ball change due to the distance of the hit.

However, a hilarious yet controversial incident unfolded when Tim David kept checking the ball despite repeated requests by an on-field umpire, Swaroopanand Kannur, to return the ball.

Another on-field umpire, Virender Sharma, intervened and appeared to have warned the Australian batter, after which Tim David eventually handed the ball back, allowing play to resume. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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Tim David’s cameo innings of 34 off 16 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 212.50, guided the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a solid total on the board. The Australian batter capitalized on the fiery fifties by Phil Salt (78) and Rajat Patidar (53), providing a late flourish that boosted the defending champions to a daunting total against the Mumbai Indians.

‘This Has To Be A Serious Issue’

Tim David, checking the ball despite the on-field umpires' repeated request to return it has sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticizing the act as “disrespectful” towards the umpires, raising concerns about his attitude on the field.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed the act by the Australian batter as ‘utter disrespect’, while demanding strict action or even a match ban for his behaviour, with several users insisting such ‘attitude’ should not be tolerated on the field.

Others accused Tim David of trolling the umpires, with some calling his action ‘irritating’ and ‘unnecessary’, while a few even suggested he should have been penalised during the match for delaying play.

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With the third win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to third spot with three wins and a loss, while accumulating six points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +1.148. The defending champions will return to action when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Injury Update: Will RCB Icon Be Ready For High‑Stakes IPL 2026 LSG Encounter