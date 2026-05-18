The Kolkata Knight Riders and the BCCI are reportedly in a tense standoff after the franchise fielded spinner Varun Chakravarthy despite him carrying a hairline fracture. The BCCI has expressed deep concern over the management of the centrally contracted player, especially as KKR's playoff hopes hang in the balance.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Board of Control for Cricket in India are reportedly involved in a tense stand-off after the franchise fielded mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy despite him carrying a hairline fracture during the ongoing IPL season.

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Varun Chakravarthy has struggled for consistency this season, taking 10 wickets at an average of 29.70 and an economy rate of 9.00. The spinner missed three matches after injuring his left toe while attempting to save a boundary against the Delhi Capitals on May 8.

With the playoff hopes of the three-time champions hanging by a thread, the KKR management reportedly took a gamble by bringing back their lead spinner for the crucial clash against the Gujarat Titans. However, Chakravarthy went wicketless and conceded 47 runs in his four overs despite KKR securing a vital win.

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BCCI Unhappy with KKR Fielding Injured Chakravarthy

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to bring in Varun Chakravarthy for a crucial game against the Gujarat Titans, despite a reported hairline fracture on his left toe, has not gone down well with the BCCI.

According to the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), a BCCI official stated that the board is deeply concerned about the management of a centrally contracted player, especially with a demanding international calendar on the horizon.

“I know for a fact that KKR physio is in touch with Team India physio [Kamlesh Jain]. There has been a communication from KKR to BCCI that in a previous match, Varun injured his left foot while saving a boundary. It is understood that he has a hairline fracture,” a BCCI official said.

“I believe as a centrally contracted player of the BCCI, his fitness is paramount, and the BCCI medical team could intervene. Jain might be asked as to what was the input from the KKR medical team," the official added.

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Varun Chakravarthy, who was the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2026, is considered an indispensable asset for the national side since his return to international cricket in 2024, making his current injury management a matter of high priority for the board.

What are the KKR Playoff Qualification Scenarios?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) currently find themselves in a precarious yet mathematically viable position as the league stage of the tournament races toward its dramatic conclusion. Following a victory over the Gujarat Titans, the Knight Riders’ season hangs in the balance, requiring a flawless finish and external results to break heavily in their favour.

The KKR are currently sitting at the eighth spot with five wins and 11 points from 12 matches, with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.038. To have realistic chances of playoff qualification, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will have to win against the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, which would take them to 15 points, a tally that keeps them mathematically alive but heavily dependent on other mid-table results and net run rate.

The KKR will have to fight for third and fourth spots as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) and the Gujarat Titans (16 points) have already separated themselves from the rest of the pack, putting a top-two finish mathematically out of reach.

Kolkata Knight Riders compete with Punjab Kings (13 points), Chennai Super Kings (12 points), Rajasthan Royals (12 points), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) to secure the final two remaining slots in the top four, making every upcoming match a virtual knockout.

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