Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and wife Vanshika Chaddha hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Lucknow, attended by top cricketers and dignitaries. The event went viral for Kuldeep’s touching gesture of seeking blessings from teammate Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba.

Team India’s wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his wife, Vanshika Chaddha, hosted a grand wedding reception in Lucknow, where several Indian cricketers marked their presence on Tuesday, March 17.

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Kuldeep and his long-term partner, Vanshika, tied the knot in Mussoorie, with the presence of his family, his close friends, and his teammates, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Rinku Singh, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and others. Even former Indian cricketers, Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, also attended the wedding, celebrating Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha’s special day alongside family, friends, and teammates.

Thereafter, Kuldeep and Vanshika headed to Lucknow, where they hosted a grand reception at the Centrum hotel, where several Indian cricket stars, including Ravindra Jadeja along with his wife Rivaba, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan with his wife Sophie, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Wedding Reception: Mussoorie Ceremony, Grand Lucknow Reception—See Who Attended

Kuldeep Yadav’s Respect for Jadeja Couple Goes Viral

As Kuldeep Yadav and his wife, Vanshika Chaddha, hosted their wedding reception in Lucknow, the Indian wrist spinner drew attention for his heartfelt gesture towards his teammate Ravindra Jadeja and his wife and Gujarat MLA Rivaba Jadeja.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ravindra and Rivaba can be seen getting on to the stage when Kuldeep came forward, touched the feet of Jadeja’s wife, and then, respectfully touched Ravindra Jadeja’s feet, a traditional Indian gesture of humility and respect. Kuldeep’s wife also touched Rivaba’s feet, and the couple offered their blessings.

Kuldeep Yadav’s act of touching the feet of Ravindra and Rivaba Jadeja became one of the highlights from his wedding reception in Lucknow.

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Apart from Indian cricketers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ex-CM of the State and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were also present at the reception, adding to the grandeur of the occasion and marking it as a star-studded celebration of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chaddha’s wedding.

The wedding and reception took place days after Team India’s T20 World Cup win, which Kuldeep Yadav was part of, making the celebrations a grand affair that combined his personal milestone with the cricketing triumph.

What Next for Kuldeep Yadav?

Kuldeep Yadav featured in only one match for Team India in the T20 World Cup, a group-stage game against Pakistan, where he recorded figures of 1/14 from three overs at an economy rate of 4.66. In the remaining matches, including the semifinal and final, Kuldeep remained on the bench as Varun Chakravarthy was preferred as the team’s first-choice spin specialist throughout the tournament.

After the wedding to Vanishka Chaddha, Kuldeep will return to action for the IPL 2026, where he will play for the Delhi Capitals. Retained for INR 13.25 crore, Kuldeep Yadav has been the cornerstone of Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack since 2022, known for his ability to pick crucial wickets in the middle overs and control the run rate effectively.

Since he joined the Capitals in 2022, Kuldeep has picked up 62 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 7.85 in 53 matches. In IPL 2025. The wirst spinner was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals, scalping 15 wickets at an average of 24.06 and an economy rate of 7.07 in 14 matches.

In the upcoming IPL season, Kuldeep Yadav will aim to continue his fine form for the Delhi Capitals, leading their spin attack and providing crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs, while also looking to build on his consistency and impact in high-pressure situations.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Reception PHOTOS: Why Did Vanshika Chadha Look Upset? Viral Photo Sparks Buzz