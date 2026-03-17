BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla attended Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow, praising the cricketer. He also announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 28, with the complete schedule to be released shortly.

Rajeev Shukla Attends Wedding, Confirms IPL Start Date

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, attended the wedding reception of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika in Lucknow on Tuesday. Rajeev Shukla, while speaking to the reporters, praised Kuldeep Yadav's contributions to Indian cricket and offered his blessings. He also noted that the IPL will begin on March 28, with the full schedule to be announced soon.

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"He has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. Today, his wedding reception is taking place here. We have all come here to give him blessings. He is a very capable player," the BCCI VP said. He also noted that the IPL will begin on March 28, with the full schedule to be announced soon. "IPL is also going to begin from March 28th. Very soon, the complete schedule of the IPL will be released," Rajeev Shukla said.

IPL 2026 Schedule Details

Notably, the IPL has announced the schedule only for the first two weeks of the tournament in 2026, with the cash-rich league set to kick off with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav Ties the Knot

Coming to Kuldeep Yadav's wedding, the Indian cricketer tied the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika, on Saturday, March 14, at Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, a private event attended only by close family members.

Post T20 World Cup Celebrations

Kuldeep's wedding comes right after Team India's dominant campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026, culminating with their win in the finals against New Zealand to clinch back-to-back T20 WCs. The final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, saw India comfortably defeat New Zealand.

India posted a massive total of 255 runs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 159. Notably, Kuldeep Yadav featured in only one match at the World Cup, against Pakistan, where he claimed figures of 1/14 in 3 overs. (ANI)