Team India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav hosted a grand reception in Lucknow after his wedding to Vanshika Chaddha in Mussoorie. The event was a star-studded affair, with cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, and Rishabh Pant in attendance.

Right after the T20 World Cup, Team India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav started a new innings in his life. The man who bamboozles batsmen with his spin is now on a new journey in his personal life. On March 14, he tied the knot with Vanshika Chaddha in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Following this, he threw a grand reception in Lucknow on March 17, which has become the talk of the town.

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Simple Wedding in Mussoorie, Grand Reception in Lucknow

Kuldeep and Vanshika's wedding in Mussoorie was a simple affair with just family and close friends. But the reception in Lucknow was a grand affair, with many big names from cricket and politics in attendance. The main highlight was that many current and former Team India players came to congratulate their teammate.

A Reception Full of Cricket Stars

Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the reception with his wife, Sophie Shine. Dhawan, who also got married recently, wished Kuldeep the very best for his new life.

Besides him, Team India's coach Gautam Gambhir was also present for the special occasion. It's worth noting that he couldn't attend the wedding due to his busy schedule, but he made up for it by coming to the reception. He was also seen chatting with Kuldeep's mother for quite a while.

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Jadeja, Pant and the Young Stars Show Up

Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attended the function with his wife and congratulated the newly-married couple.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also made it to the reception since he was in Lucknow. Pant is currently busy with a training camp for IPL 2026. The partnership of Kuldeep and Pant in Delhi Capitals has been a hot topic before.

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Young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal also attended the ceremony and congratulated Kuldeep.

Old Teammates Also Spotted

Cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, and RP Singh also came to the reception. They all reminisced about old times with Kuldeep and wished him well for his new beginning.

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From Cricket to Personal Life, a New Start

Kuldeep Yadav has been a key bowler for Team India for some time now. His role in limited-overs cricket has only become stronger. In such a situation, his decision to get married right after the World Cup is being seen as a new start for him.

This new story, which began in the quiet valleys of Mussoorie, reached its high point at the grand ceremony in Lucknow, where the big names of the cricket world were seen on one stage. For Kuldeep Yadav, this is a special time on both fronts—career and personal life. Fans will now be hoping to see him on the field in the same style for which he is known.