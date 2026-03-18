Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his wife, Vanshika, threw a huge wedding reception at Lucknow's The Centrum hotel on March 17. The event was a star-studded affair, with big names from cricket and politics.

Kuldeep Yadav Reception Photos: Team India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav hosted his wedding reception on Tuesday, March 17, at The Centrum hotel in Lucknow. The event was packed with top politicians and cricket celebrities. Now, some photos from the reception have surfaced, in which his wife Vanshika seems a bit upset with him. Of course, only Kuldeep can tell us what was really going on.

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Cricket Stars Turn Up

A whole bunch of big-name cricketers showed up for Kuldeep Yadav's reception, including head coach Gautam Gambhir. He spent quite a bit of time chatting with Kuldeep and Vanshika. Word is, he couldn't make it to the wedding because of his packed schedule, so he made sure to attend the reception. Besides Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja, who came with his wife Rivaba, were also spotted.

Tied the Knot in Mussoorie on March 14

Just to recap, Kuldeep and Vanshika got married on March 14 in Mussoorie, a famous tourist spot in Uttarakhand. After the wedding, Kuldeep returned to his hometown Kanpur with Vanshika, where they received a massive welcome. Later, on March 17, they hosted this grand reception for all their friends and close ones.

CM Yogi Adityanath Also Attended

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also came to bless the couple. As soon as he arrived, Kuldeep touched his feet to seek his blessings. Yogi then posed for photos with the couple, gave them a bouquet, and also presented them with a gift.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Was Also There

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika's wedding reception.

Congress leader and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla was also seen at the grand reception.