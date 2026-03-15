Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav married his longtime partner Vanshika in a regal ceremony in Mussoorie on March 14, 2026. The wedding followed India's T20 World Cup victory. Celebrations included a Sufi night attended by fellow cricketers.

Kuldeep Yadav Weds Longtime Partner Vanshika

India's premier chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav, tied the knot with his childhood friend and longtime partner, Vanshika, in a regal ceremony on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The wedding took place at Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, shortly after India successfully defended their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in February. The couple, who officially got engaged on June 4, 2025, in Lucknow, chose a royal-themed celebration set against the picturesque Himalayan backdrop.

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A Royal-Themed Affair

The venue was adorned in elegant ivory and gold decor. For the main ceremony, the couple opted for a classic North Indian aesthetic. Kuldeep donned a beige-hued golden sherwani with intricate tonal embroidery, complemented by a matching turban featuring a jewelled kalgi. He completed his ensemble with multiple strands of pearl kantha necklaces. Vanshika chose a timeless red lehenga heavily detailed with golden zari work, paired with a traditional red chooda and an ornate golden maang teeka.

Star-Studded Celebrations

Kuldeep's close friend and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the couple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

The celebrations began on Friday night with a soulful Sangeet ceremony. Renowned singer Bismil delivered a mesmerising Sufi performance, captivating the high-profile guest list. Viral clips from the event showed former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, alongside current teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh, enjoying the musical evening.

Pre-Wedding Rituals

Pre-wedding rituals also showcased the couple's vibrant style, with Kuldeep seen in a pink sherwani and Vanshika in a bright pink saree during the Haldi ceremony. (ANI)