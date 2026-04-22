Uncertainty surrounds MS Dhoni’s availability for CSK vs MI as he continues to recover from a calf strain that has sidelined him for over two weeks. CSK have managed just 2 wins in their last 6 matches, making Dhoni's potential return at Wankhede Stadium crucial for the team’s balance, morale, and fans’ hopes.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians, uncertainty looms over MS Dhoni’s participation in the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

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The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been on the sidelines for over two weeks due to calf strain, which he sustained ahead of the CSK’s opening match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Dhoni didn’t travel with the squad to Guwahati and Bengaluru for the clashes against the RR and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as he stayed back in Chennai for rehabilitation.

However, MS Dhoni travelled to Hyderabad, speculating that he would feature in the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he didn’t play, as he continued to remain on the sidelines due to calf strain.

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Will Dhoni Return to Action Against MI?

As Chennai Super Kings prepare to take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, one question that remains unanswered, even after almost one month of the IPL 2026, is when MS Dhoni will return to action, as fans, especially CSK supporters, await an official update from the team management with growing anticipation and concern over his recovery timeline.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the clash, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons was asked about Dhoni’s potential return to action, to which he replied that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will play once he is ready to take the field.

“MS will only play when he feels he is ready to go and the medical team clears him, so I am not going to make any announcement sitting here,” Simmons said.

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MS Dhoni’s absence from the playing XI has continued for over two weeks and Chennai Super Kings have played six matches in his absence, managing two wins and suffering four defeats during this period.

This has been CSK’s longest run without MS Dhoni since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, raising further questions over his availability for the high-voltage clash against the Mumbai Indians.

A Must-Win Match for CSK vs MI

Chennai Super Kings will head into the much-anticipated clash against the Mumbai Indians with a sole aim of bouncing back strongly, as the first half of the IPL 2026 is nearing its conclusion, before the race to the playoffs begins in the latter stage of the tournament.

CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, had a poor start to the campaign with three successive losses to the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving them under early pressure in their quest for the record-breaking sixth IPL triumph. However, Chennai made a comeback with two wins on the trot against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, earning them four points.

However, the Chennai Super Kings suffered their fourth defeat of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, once again exposing their inconsistency as they continue to search for momentum and stability in a tightly contested IPL 2026 campaign.

With two wins and four losses, CSK are sitting at the eighth spot with four points, having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.780 after six matches. The upcoming fixture against the Mumbai Indians and the remaining seven matches are crucial for the Chennai Super Kings, as they will need a strong turnaround in form to climb the points table and keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026.

Also Read: “Tum Aaya, Camera Leke” – MS Dhoni Shares Light Hearted Banter With Deepak Chahar Before CSK-MI IPL 2026 Clash (WATCH)