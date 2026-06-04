The Jordan Football Association has named its 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, led by star Mousa Al Tamari. Key striker Yazan Al Naimat is out with an injury, but captain Ehsan Haddad returns after a long absence.

The Jordan Football Association (JFA) has announced its 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, led by star forward Mousa Al Tamari.

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The Nashama will be without influential striker Yazan Al Naimat, who is sidelined due to a knee injury sustained at last year's FIFA Arab Cup. However, Captain Ehsan Haddad returns after nearly a year out with injury. Talisman Al Tamari scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 36 league and cup games for Rennes this season, as well as finding the net seven times for his country in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

The list also includes some promising young strikers, including Ali Azaizeh, Odeh Fakhoury and Ibrahim Sabra.

Jordan will ramp up their final preparations with a friendly against Colombia on 7 June, before competing in Group J along with Austria, Algeria and Argentina. The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks Jordan's highly anticipated debut, as they gear up to go shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's best teams, two and a half years after finishing runners-up at the AFC Asian Cup.

Jordan's World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Yazid Abulaila, Abdallah Al Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah.

Defenders: Mohammad Abualnadi, Husam Abu Dahab, Mohammad Abu Hashish, Mohannad Abu Taha, Yazan Al Arab, Saed Al Rosan, Anas Badawi, Abdallah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad, Saleem Obaid.

Midfielders: Mohammad Al Dawoud, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Ibrahim Sadeh.

Forwards: Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Mousa Al Tamari, Ali Azaizeh, Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Olwan, Ibrahim Sabra, and Mahmoud Almardi. (ANI)