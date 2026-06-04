The Morocco football team has arrived in the US for the FIFA World Cup, scheduled from June 12 to July 20. The 'Atlas Lions' will begin their campaign against Brazil on June 13, followed by matches against Scotland and Haiti.

The Morocco football team has arrived in the United States ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, stating that the squad has "touched down" and is ready to play the tournament, which is set to take place from June 12 to July 20 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Morocco will begin its World Cup Group C campaign against Brazil in New Jersey on June 13, before facing Scotland in Boston six days later. The team will then conclude its group-stage fixtures against Haiti in Miami on June 24.

"Our lions just touched down on soil -- and it's time to play. It's time for 40 million Moroccan hearts to roar behind our. One nation, one dream, one team," Morocco wrote in an X post. Our lions just touched down on 🇺🇸 soil — and it’s time to play. It’s time for 40 million Moroccan hearts to roar behind our 🦁 . One nation, one dream, one team.#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbQ1aWWXOY — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 4, 2026

Aiming to Surpass 2022 Heroics

Four years ago, Morocco made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar, eliminating Spain and Portugal along the way before narrowly losing to France. They now enter the 2026 edition with another strong squad, aiming to replicate, or surpass, their remarkable 2022 campaign.

Record-Breaking Global Tournament

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming showpiece event, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament. With just a few days remaining until kick-off, the latest figures underline the unprecedented scale of the competition, which will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar. (ANI)