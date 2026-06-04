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Mukul Choudhary’s Inspiring Path: Sold House in Debt, Now IPL Star Pays Off Family Burdens
This young cricketer's story is truly inspiring. His family was so deep in debt, they had to sell their house. But he played in the IPL, earned big, and is now finally clearing all their loans.
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A young cricketer who played while in deep debt
The IPL gives many young cricketers a stage to show their talent and also become financially strong. This is the story of Mukul Choudhary from the Lucknow Super Giants, who played cricket while his family was buried in debt.
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The cricketer who shone with a six
Mukul Choudhary smashed 57 runs off just 27 balls against KKR, hitting a six to seal a massive win for Lucknow Super Giants. Everyone praised his brave performance, but few knew his family was struggling with huge loans back home.
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Home loan, plot loan
Mukul's father is a teacher and his grandfather is a retired soldier. When their debts grew too large, the family had to sell their house. Later, they bought a small plot with money from his grandfather and took another loan to build a new house. This new debt became a major worry for the family.
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Mukul Choudhary received his salary
Despite all the financial stress, Mukul Choudhary never gave up on cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore. Even though LSG didn't have a great season, Mukul's fighting spirit was praised. The team has now paid his salary.
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Freedom from all debt
After returning home from the IPL, Mukul Choudhary expressed his joy. He is happy not just with his performance, but also because his family is finally becoming debt-free. 'We are now going to be completely free from debt. What bigger happiness is there than this?' he said.
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Hardship during the days of debt
Mukul says he will forever be grateful to the IPL and the Lucknow Super Giants team. 'They gave my talent a chance. Because of this, my family's debts are also getting cleared. I have spent many difficult days under the burden of loans,' he shared.
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