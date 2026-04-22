Ahead of CSK vs MI at Wankhede, Dhoni’s witty remark to Deepak Chahar about cameras drew laughs, spotlighting their bond. With both sides struggling early, the “El Clasico of IPL” gains added intensity.

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar’s friendship once again stole the spotlight, this time in a humorous exchange captured by Mumbai Indians on X. The video surfaced just as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians gear up for their first clash of IPL 2026, a fixture often dubbed the “El Clasico of the IPL.”

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The two five-time champions have endured similar starts to the season, each winning two and losing four matches. With momentum at stake, the Wankhede Stadium encounter carries added weight. Yet, off the field, MS Dhoni and Chahar reminded fans that camaraderie can transcend team colors.

During a recent net session, Deepak Chahar, now with Mumbai Indians after his stint at CSK, approached his former captain for a chat. Dhoni, spotting the camera, quipped: “Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya… bhagao isko.” (You came along with a camera… get him out of here.) Chahar played along, telling the cameraman: “Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap.” (Come on, brother, please go.)

MS Dhoni added with a smile: “Haan, warna baat nahi kar paenge.” (Yes, otherwise we won’t be able to talk.)

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Banter Reflects Elder Brother-Younger Brother Bond

The exchange showed the duo’s well-known “elder brother–younger brother” relationship. Their bond has produced several lighthearted moments, even in the heat of competition. During the 2025 CSK vs MI clash, Deepak Chahar humorously gestured he would field at short silly point as Dhoni walked out to bat. After CSK’s victory, Dhoni jokingly tapped Chahar with his bat during handshakes, a clip that quickly went viral.

The CSK vs MI fixture remains one of the league’s most intense, with Mumbai holding a narrow edge in head-to-head records of 22 wins to CSK’s 19 across IPL and CLT20. The upcoming contest marks their 40th meeting overall and the 14th time they face off in Mumbai.