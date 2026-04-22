Former CSK captain MS Dhoni shared a hilarious moment with a cameraman after a training session, asking him to stop recording as his "battery is at 1%". This viral interaction happened amid uncertainty over his return from a calf strain for the upcoming IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and stalwart MS Dhoni had a hilarious banter with the cameraman after the team’s training session ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 21.

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Amid the uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming clash against the Mumbai Indians, as he has been on the sidelines due to a calf strain for over two weeks, MS Dhoni had a nets session, where he batted and kept wickets as part of his rehabilitation process and match readiness for the remainder of the season.

It was speculated that Dhoni would feature in the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18, as he travelled with the CSK to Hyderabad rather than staying back in Chennai for rehabilitation. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter didn’t feature in the playing XI, continuing his recovery from the calf strain while the team opted to manage his workload carefully ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Also Read: “Tum Aaya, Camera Leke” – MS Dhoni Shares Light Hearted Banter With Deepak Chahar Before CSK-MI IPL 2026 Clash (WATCH)

‘Bhai Reel Bhar Gaya, Pura Bhar Gaya Ab’

As the Chennai Super Kings prepare for the clash against the Mumbai Indians by going through an intense nets session at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, MS Dhoni stole the spotlight with his trademark humour.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a cameraman was shooting a reel of Dhoni leaving the nets after the practice session, and the CSK stalwart, who was visibly tired after an intense training stint, hilariously told him to stop recording and urged him to let him go home.

“Bhai reel bhar gaya, pura bhar gya ab, ab meri battery bhi 1% pe hai, Ghar jaane de chhod de ab”, Dhoni said in a viral video.

(Bro, the reel is already full, completely filled now. My battery is also at 1%. Let me go home, stop it now, leave me alone.)

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MS Dhoni’s humility and humorous nature once again stood out, as the light-hearted moment highlighted his easygoing personality even during an intense training session ahead of a crucial MI vs CSK clash.

Even after immense success as a captain and a player in IPL and international cricket, Dhoni continues to remain grounded and humble, often displaying his trademark wit and simplicity in everyday interactions, which keeps him one of the most loved figures in the sport.

MS Dhoni is likely to Make a Return for the MI Clash

The uncertainty continues to loom over MS Dhoni’s return to the action in the IPL 2026, as he has been on the sidelines for over two weeks due to a calf strain. Dhoni stayed back in Chennai for rehabilitation when the CSK travelled to Guwahati and Bengaluru for the match against the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter joined the CSK squad in Hyderabad for the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but didn’t travel to the stadium on the match day, staying back at the hotel as part of his recovery and workload management.

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash, MS Dhoni had batting and wicketkeeping sessions in the nets in order to assess himself and continue building match fitness. Since the CSK management has left it to the five-time IPL-winning captain to take a call on his return to the action, Dhoni is expected to decide his availability after the final fitness check ahead of the MI clash.

With CSK sitting at the eighth spot with two wins and four losses, accumulating just 4 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.780 after six matches, the team will be hoping for a strong turnaround as they head into the crucial phase of IPL 2026, with every upcoming game becoming vital for their playoff hopes.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 return? Tare spots legend keeping wickets